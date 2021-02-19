Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Feb. 19

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Support your team through unscheduled changes. Clean messes and adapt to new directions. Gain strength from the past. Pull together for common gain.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Forge ahead despite professional or industrial changes. You can manage a test or challenge. Find hidden solutions. The work is behind the scenes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Expand your territory. You’re longing for fresh vistas and open spaces. Proceed with caution and avoid risk. Investigate and explore within limitations. Study options.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize shared financial obligations and responsibilities. Keep things simple and low budget. Research possible purchases for best value. Stay on a practical road.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Two heads are better than one. Put yours together to find an idea around a challenge. Your partner has talents you lack. Share appreciation.