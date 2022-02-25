Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Feb. 25

Today’s Birthday (02/25/22). Enjoy your cozy cocoon this year. Put in the inner preparation for metamorphosis. Professional accomplishments add winter sparkle, generating creative springtime brainstorming, connection and buzz. Summer adventures could meet a road block, redirecting your itinerary for delightful autumn explorations. Grow, plan and recharge with love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Professional doors that were previously closed can open now. Disciplined actions get outsized results. Advance your career to the next level. Your work flowers.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Educational prospects brighten. Advance your exploration. Research and investigate the possibilities. A dreamy situation develops. Step toward a subject of passion. Fascinating discoveries await.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborative profits surge in. Support each other to take advantage of rising demand. Contribute for family savings. It’s all for the ones you love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Together, you’re unbeatable. Link arms to advance a common passion. Take action for love and generate long-term value. Use your persuasive charms.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Start from a point of balance. Do what you love. Physical action can realize a dream. Practice for excellent performance. Express your heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — It’s all for love. Express your heart to one who makes it flutter. Passion inspires actions with long-term benefits. Romantic gestures and creativity score points.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Energize domestic renovation plans. Resist the temptation to spend frivolously. Consider color and lighting. Mix elbow grease with love for delightful results. Share treats with family.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant. Focus on a fascinating subject. Capture ideas into a sketchbook or laptop. Research, edit and share your views. Publish and promote.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Develop lucrative opportunities. Put love into your work and it flowers. Demand rises and new resources follow. Step up to the next level.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger and more confident. Take leadership for a cause that moves your heart. Nurture yourself with a bubble bath and candles.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Savor silence and peaceful privacy. Rest and recharge. Imagine what could be possible. Plot the steps to realize a sweet dream. Savor your favorite rituals.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends and teammates to advance a common goal. Action now can have lasting benefits. Deepen bonds and strengthen community support structures.

Notable birthdays: Actor Ann McCrea is 91. Actor Tom Courtenay is 85. Former CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 85. Actor Diane Baker is 84. Actor Karen Grassle is 80. Former talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 80. Former professional wrestler Ric Flair is 73. Humorist Jack Handey is 73. Movie director Neil Jordan is 72. Rock singer-musician/actor John Doe (X) is 69. Rock musician Dennis Diken (The Smithereens) is 65. Rock singer-musician Mike Peters (The Alarm; Big Country) is 63. Comedian Carrot Top is 57. Model and actor Veronica Webb is 57. Actor Alexis Denisof is 56. Actor Tea Leoni is 56. Actor Lesley Boone is 54. Actor Sean Astin is 51. Singer Daniel Powter is 51. Latin singer Julio Iglesias Jr. is 49. R&B singer Justin Jeffre is 49. Actor Anson Mount is 49. Comedian-actor Chelsea Handler is 47.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0