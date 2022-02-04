Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Feb. 4

Today’s Birthday (02/04/22). Follow personal passions this year. Disciplined efforts prove victorious. Social connection brightens the winter, before your springtime focus shifts to home and family. Considering career priorities from a new perspective next summer realigns you for professional triumph next autumn. Go for what you truly want.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Negotiate, collaborate and network. It’s easier to advance professionally, with Capricorn Mercury Direct. Brainstorming gets more productive and creative again. Discuss possibilities. Develop opportunities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Make long-distance connections. It’s easier to travel and launch, with Mercury Direct. Traffic improves. Confirm reservations. Take advantage to get your message out.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Buy, sell and discuss finances. Cash flows with greater ease now that Capricorn Mercury is Direct. Confusion diminishes. Sign contracts and negotiate deals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnership misunderstandings diminish. Communication clarifies naturally, with Mercury stationing Direct today. It’s easier to persuade, compromise and reach consensus. Send love messages and invitations.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A physical obstacle dissolves. Concentration, communication and traffic flow with greater ease, with Mercury Direct for three months. Connect the dots. Discover health solutions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Listen to your muses. It’s easier to express yourself, with Mercury Direct. Practice your persuasive arts. Share your passion, possibilities and affection. Get creative.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Share your ideas. Family communications clarify now that Mercury stations Direct. Collaborate and strategize. Determine domestic improvements. Clean messes and resolve irritations. Collaborate easily.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Creative efforts leap forward. It’s easier to learn and express, with Mercury Direct. Sign papers, post and publish your views. Communicate and connect.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make deals and bargains. Financial transactions flow better, with Mercury Direct in Capricorn. It’s easier to discuss money. Confusion diminishes noticeably. Barriers dissolve.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Listen powerfully. It’s easier to resolve misunderstandings, with Mercury Direct in your sign. Serve as a translator for others who don’t get each other.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Consider dreams. Articulate your feelings. Keep a journal, plan and strategize. Words and traffic flow easier, with Mercury Direct. Review where you’ve been.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination comes together naturally now that Mercury is Direct. Background noise quiets and you can hear each other again.

Notable birthdays: Actor Jerry Adler is 93. Former Argentinian President Isabel Peron is 91. Actor Gary Conway is 86. Actor John Schuck is 82. Rock musician John Steel (The Animals) is 81. Singer Florence LaRue (The Fifth Dimension) is 80. Former Vice President Dan Quayle is 75. Rock singer Alice Cooper is 74. Actor Michael Beck is 73. Actor Lisa Eichhorn is 70. Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is 63. Actor Pamelyn Ferdin is 63. Rock singer Tim Booth is 62. Rock musician Henry Bogdan is 61. Country singer Clint Black is 60. Rock musician Noodles (The Offspring) is 59. Actor Gabrielle Anwar is 52. Actor Rob Corddry is 51.

