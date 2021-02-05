Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Feb. 5

Today’s Birthday (02/05/21). Fortune follows personal projects this year. Amplify opportunities with disciplined, coordinated action. Planning pays long-term benefits. Springtime social transitions lead to flowering summer fun and romance. Make a home improvement next winter, for an especially sparkling holiday season. Take charge for the results you want.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Educational opportunities present themselves. Learn from a master. Discover a wider community. Research and prepare for what’s next. Choose your course for long-term gain.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen partnership and team bonds with shared financial goals. Review and assess reserves and resources. Your collaboration now can get especially lucrative. Coordinate actions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Deepen your partnership. A current passion, romantic or otherwise, has long-term potential. Connect naturally over a common obsession. Collaboration flowers to new heights.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice for excellence. Your health, energy and vitality are on the rise. Pour your heart into your work and performance. Action now can have long-term benefit.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially attractive and attracted. Romance, beauty and art inspire. Share your heart with someone special. Savor sweet moments together. Express what’s in your heart.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home’s the best place for now. Enjoy a sweet domestic phase. Share delicious flavors, distractions and fun with family. Nurture your garden and it blossoms.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially witty and charming. Get the word out and it flows farther than imagined. Creativity sparks and crackles. Express what’s in your heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — The profit potential is high. Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Fortune follows your own initiative and action. What you’re building provides long-lasting benefit.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take a personal project to new heights. Creativity and inspiration blossom naturally. Do the homework to realize a dream. Indulge your curiosity, imagination and wonder.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Fine-tune your domestic environment. Clean closets and hidden spaces. Enjoy peaceful privacy. Give in to nostalgia and reminiscing. Plan and organize for the next phase.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Together, advance by leaps and bounds. Share ideas and information with friends and colleagues. Community connection weaves a sturdy web. Reaffirm collaborative commitments.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Crazy professional dreams seem possible. Grab a fun opportunity and things can develop naturally. Polish your materials and brand. Share and connect with talented players.
Notable birthdays: Actor Stuart Damon is 84. Tony-winning playwright John Guare is 83. Financial writer Jane Bryant Quinn is 82. Actor David Selby is 80. Singer-songwriter Barrett Strong is 80. Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach is 79. Movie director Michael Mann is 78. Rock singer Al Kooper is 77. Actor Charlotte Rampling is 75. Racing Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip is 74. Actor Barbara Hershey is 73. Actor Christopher Guest is 73. Actor Tom Wilkinson is 73. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows is 60. Actor Jennifer Jason Leigh is 59. Actor Laura Linney is 57. Rock musician Duff McKagan (Velvet Revolver) is 57. World Golf Hall of Famer Jose Maria Olazabal is 55. Actor-comedian Chris Parnell is 54. Rock singer Chris Barron (Spin Doctors) is 53. Singer Bobby Brown is 52. Actor Michael Sheen is 52. Actor David Chisum is 51. Country singer Sara Evans is 50. Country singer Tyler Farr is 37. Neo-soul musician Mark Shusterman (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats) is 36. Actor-singer Darren Criss is 34. Actor Alex Brightman is 34. Actor Henry Golding is 34. Rock musician Kyle Simmons (Bastille) is 33. Actor Jeremy Sumpter is 32. Drummer Graham Sierota (Echosmith) is 22.