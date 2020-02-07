Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Feb. 7

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’ve got the power and confidence to get results. Discover value and beauty this month, with Venus in Aries. Make travel plans. Investigate a passion.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Plot your upcoming moves. An increase in your assets, income and wealth is possible this month, with Venus in Aries. Budget carefully. Coordinate team efforts.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance your shared objectives together. Collaborations and partnerships flourish over the next month, with Venus in Aries. Connect over what you love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Passion feeds your career. Practice for peak physical performance this month, with Venus in Aries. Discover fresh enthusiasm that energizes your work. Get your heart pumping.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially lucky in love this month, with Venus in Aries. Artistic efforts work in your favor. A powerful attraction pulls you toward someone beautiful.