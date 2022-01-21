Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Jan. 21

Today’s Birthday (01/21/22). Your luck, power and confidence grow this year. Disciplined, consistent efforts generate personal victories. Reconnect with friends and community this winter, before springtime domestic bliss. Shift tack around professional obstacles next summer for exciting autumn career opportunities. You can realize a dream.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Slow down when conditions require. Don’t push limitations or risk accidents. Look for simple efficiencies. Choose stability over illusion. Practice and prepare patiently.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Romantic fantasies dissipate. Distractions and irritations can take over. Relax and wait for better conditions. Find your sense of humor to diffuse tension.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Home and family have your attention. Don’t get pushy. Respect limitations and barriers. Have patience with someone who’s lost theirs. Good food helps.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Study the situation. A fantasy fades. You can see what doesn’t work. Slow to review. Verify facts and data. Welcome contributions from others. Summarize findings.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor accounts to ensure positive cash flow. Adjust income and expenses as needed to adapt to a shortfall or financial barrier. Stay in communication.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Energy surges are predicted. Take extra care of yourself. Don’t overcommit. Find ways to reduce stress or irritation. Relax in hot water.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Lay low and avoid travel, chaos or traffic. Relax privately. Adapt plans. An illusion dissolves to reveal an unexpected reality. Don’t push. Think up solutions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Social events or connections may not go as planned. Revelations or outbursts could disrupt. Tempers may run hot. Stay cool, respectful and reassuring.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Professional challenges require focused attention. Sort fact from fantasy. Keep your cool when the pressure is hot. Choose privacy over publicity. Coordinate and manage.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Research before launching an exploration. Monitor conditions carefully. Discover unexpected pitfalls. Slow and reflect. Don’t challenge authorities. Review reservations and paperwork. Clarify facts.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your partner to manage a financial challenge. Prioritize practicalities and postpone unnecessary purchases. Avoid arguments with humor. Reward yourselves for finding solutions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — A partner’s opinion is important. Listen generously or risk an upset. Support each other with revelations or changes. Share the load and share the prizes.

Notable birthdays: World Golf Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus is 82. Opera singer-conductor Placido Domingo is 81. Actor Jill Eikenberry is 75. Country musician Jim Ibbotson is 75. Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 72. Former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke is 72. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is 71. Actor-director Robby Benson is 66. Actor Geena Davis is 66. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon is 59. Actor Charlotte Ross is 54. Actor John Ducey is 53. Actor Karina Lombard is 53. Actor Ken Leung is 52. Rock musician Mark Trojanowski (Sister Hazel) is 52. Rock singer-songwriter Cat Power is 50. Rock DJ Chris Kilmore (Incubus) is 49. Actor Vincent Laresca is 48. Singer Emma Bunton (Spice Girls) is 46. Actor Jerry Trainor is 45.

