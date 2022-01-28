Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Jan. 28

Today’s Birthday (01/28/22). You have a personal advantage this year. Develop with steady practice and backstage preparation. Celebrate teamwork, connection and friendships this winter, before springtime domestic bliss. A summer career shift redirects you toward exciting professional possibilities that flower next autumn. Shine on, you crazy diamond.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’d love to venture father out of your shell. Monitor conditions to reduce risk. Preparation and planning allow a wider exploration. Study options.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Illusions fall away. Discover financial revelations. Find hidden expenses. Talk about how you would like things to be. Create a plan. Implement step one.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Small changes can reap big rewards. You can see what’s missing. Talk about something new you’d like to try. Take practical steps. Invent exciting possibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Don’t push ahead if something hurts. Listen to your body. Illusions get revealed. Go for health and happiness. Talk with trusted advisors. Modify practices.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — When the mist rises you can see clearly. Hidden aspects get revealed. Love is your lodestar. Follow your heart. Listen to people who love you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make long-desired domestic changes. Discuss possibilities and potential with family. Others have brilliant ideas. Choose carefully for lasting benefit. Enjoy the improvements together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider long-term consequences. Don’t stir up jealousies. What you don’t say is as important as what you do. Refine communications. Edit and clarify.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — A mirage fades. You can see what was hidden. Find lucrative opportunities in recent changes. Communication opens doors with long-term value. Talk about possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. Things may not be as they seem. Listen and observe. Don’t harbor misconceptions. Misinformation abounds. Seek reliable sources.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Think before taking action. Plot upcoming moves in advance. You don’t have the full picture. Developments reveal hidden complications. Review from your peaceful sanctuary.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Clarify team strategies with a challenge. Communication builds lasting bonds. Build bridges, rather than walls. Forge deeper connections with shared support. Collaboration grows naturally.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on a professional test or trial. Prepare your presentation. Listen for what’s wanted and needed. Adapt your communications toward long-term solutions.

Notable birthdays: Actor Nicholas Pryor is 87. Actor Alan Alda is 86. Actor Susan Howard is 80. Actor Marthe Keller is 77. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is 75. Actor-singer Barbi Benton is 72. Evangelical pastor Rick Warren is 68. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is 67. Actor Harley Jane Kozak is 65. Movie director Frank Darabont is 63. Rock musician Dave Sharp is 63. Rock singer Sam Phillips is 60. Rock musician Dan Spitz is 59. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 55. Singer Sarah McLachlan is 54. Rapper Rakim is 54. DJ Muggs (Cypress Hill) is 54. Actor Kathryn Morris is 53. Humorist Mo Rocca is 53. Rock/soul musician Jeremy Ruzumna (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 52. R&B singer Anthony Hamilton is 51. Singer Monifah is 50. Actor Gillian Vigman is 50.

