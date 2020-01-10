Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Jan. 10

Today’s Birthday (01/10/20). Introspection and planning produce results this year. Organization, coordination and self-discipline pay off. Winter personal growth and development flourishes before you and a partner resolve a challenge. Switch plans to adapt to changes next summer, before falling in love all over again. Listen to your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation, with this Lunar Eclipse in Cancer. Begin a new home and family phase.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new six-month phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Eclipse. Shift the direction of your research.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A turning point arises around income and finances. You can find profitable opportunities over two weeks under the Cancer Eclipse. Generate positive cash flow.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon Eclipse in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Meditate on dreams past and future. Some concerns are well founded. This Cancer Eclipse illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective phase.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — This Eclipse illuminates social changes. Patiently navigate a transition. Friends come and go with community and group projects. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Cancer Eclipse sparks a career shift. Focus toward current passions. Don’t reveal plans until ready.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Travel expands your view. You may need to adapt destinations. The Cancer Eclipse illuminates a shift in your educational direction. An exploration changes.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Financial stakes could seem high under this Lunar Eclipse in Cancer. Shift directions with shared finances over six months. Work out the next phase together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to changing plans. Reach a turning point with a partnership under this Cancer Eclipse. Work together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new six-month physical health and fitness phase upon reaching a barrier or obstacle. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Eclipse.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor with this Eclipse. Shift perspectives for a new view. Express your heart, imagination and artistry.
Thought for Today: “In much wisdom is much grief; and he that increaseth knowledge increaseth sorrow.” — Ecclesiastes 1:18.
Notable birthdays: Opera singer Sherrill Milnes is 85. Rock singer-musician Ronnie Hawkins is 85. Movie director Walter Hill is 80. Actor William Sanderson is 76. Singer Rod Stewart is 75. Rock singer-musician Donald Fagen (Steely Dan) is 72. Boxing Hall of Famer and entrepreneur George Foreman is 71. Roots rock singer Alejandro Escovedo is 69. Rock musician Scott Thurston (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) is 68. Singer Pat Benatar is 67. Hall of Fame race car driver and team owner Bobby Rahal is 67. Rock musician Michael Schenker is 65. Singer Shawn Colvin is 64. Rock singer-musician Curt Kirkwood (Meat Puppets) is 61. Actor Evan Handler is 59. Rock singer Brad Roberts (Crash Test Dummies) is 56. Actress Trini Alvarado is 53. Rock singer Brent Smith (Shinedown) is 42. Rapper Chris Smith (Kris Kross) is 41. Actress Sarah Shahi is 40. American roots singer Valerie June is 38.