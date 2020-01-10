Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Jan. 10

Today’s Birthday (01/10/20). Introspection and planning produce results this year. Organization, coordination and self-discipline pay off. Winter personal growth and development flourishes before you and a partner resolve a challenge. Switch plans to adapt to changes next summer, before falling in love all over again. Listen to your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation, with this Lunar Eclipse in Cancer. Begin a new home and family phase.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new six-month phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Eclipse. Shift the direction of your research.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A turning point arises around income and finances. You can find profitable opportunities over two weeks under the Cancer Eclipse. Generate positive cash flow.