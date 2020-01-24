Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Jan. 24

Today’s Birthday (01/24/20). Together, you’re unbeatable this year. Plan routines for steady progress to realize your vision. A spiritual awakening this winter supports you to surmount a physical obstacle. Resolve a team puzzle next summer, before you reach a peak in your physical performance. Share and celebrate with friends.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take a group endeavor to new heights. Breakthroughs with friends, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the New Moon in Aquarius.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities shine under this Aquarius New Moon. Accept new responsibilities as you prepare. Develop a project from an idea to reality. Innovate and create.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Study with a master. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider different views and perspectives. Reach out for a long-distance connection.