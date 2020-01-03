Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Jan. 3

Today’s Birthday (01/03/20). Imagine your dream home, job and life this year. Generate long-lasting personal results with focused, steady action. You’re on top of the world this winter, before jumping a partnership hurdle. Summer introspection and a roadblock redirects you toward a fine romance. Follow your heart’s desire.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational discovery beckons. You have itchy feet for about six weeks, with Mars in Sagittarius. Travel delights. Explore, learn and pursue a personal passion.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider a mystery from another perspective. Mars enters Sagittarius, favoring action to generate shared financial benefits. Create budgets, concepts and outlines. Organize and plot.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaboration is key for this next phase. With action-oriented Mars in Sagittarius for six weeks, a partnership gets more accomplished for less. Create together.