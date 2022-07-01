Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, July 1

Today’s Birthday (07/01/22) Your professional status is on the rise this year. Grow family coffers with consistent diligence. Making changes for better health this summer leads to an autumn energy boost. Winter introspection inspires plan revisions, leading to a fun social springtime. Grab career opportunities and shine.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Choose the most fun option. Don’t worry about the future. Soak yourself in love, beauty and goodness. Relax; enjoy the company and view.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Home is where your heart is. Beautification projects make messes but provide satisfying results. Cook up something delicious and share it with people you love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re learning quickly. Read the background materials. Don’t share unfinished creative work yet. Edit the content and polish the presentation. Creative projects satisfy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Your efforts can get profitable. Extra work can earn a bonus. Enjoy fringe benefits and hidden value. Don’t push when blocked. Small contributions add up.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re looking especially good today. Pursue a personal passion. Flex your artistic muscles. Don’t overspend or overindulge. Recognize limitations. Enjoy your own interests.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Look back for insight on the road ahead. Notice dreams and symbolism. Discover hidden desires, beliefs and commitments. Choose freely, after consideration.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop your team strategy. Collaboration can move mountains. Don’t push until everyone is ready. Share respect, gratitude and love. Friends make the world go around.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on work that you love. Develop that passionate thread. Don’t push when stuck. Ignore locked doors. Follow where the light comes through.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Dream big. Explore possibilities. Research and investigate a fascinating subject. Flow around barriers like water. Stay flexible. Respect physical limitations. Keep an open mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration could get especially lucrative today. Don’t worry about unripe opportunities. Patiently nurture your seedlings. Contribute faithfully and watch your harvest grow. Pluck what’s ready.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Work together. Give and take. Support and be supported. Avoid sticky situations, barriers and obstacles. Focus on here and now. Gracefully sidestep hazards. Share the rewards.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — How many balls can you juggle? Postpone what you can, and prioritize health. Balance stress with extra rest, physical exercise and good food.

Notable birthdays: Actor Leslie Caron is 91. Actor Jamie Farr is 88. Actor Jean Marsh (“Upstairs, Downstairs”) is 88. Dancer Twyla Tharp is 81. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 80. Singer Deborah Harry of Blondie is 77. Actor Trevor Eve is 71. Actor Daryl Anderson (“Lou Grant”) is 71. Stage actor Terrence Mann is 71. Singer Fred Schneider of The B-52’s is 71. Singer Victor Willis of the Village People is 71. Actor Dan Aykroyd is 70. Actor Lorna Patterson (“Airplane!”) is 66. Actor Alan Ruck (“Spin City,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 66. Singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 62. Singer Michelle Wright is 61. Actor Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Homicide”) is 60.

Actor Dominic Keating (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 60. Actor Pamela Anderson is 55. Bassist Mark Pirro of Polyphonic Spree is 52. Actor Henry Simmons (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “NYPD Blue”) is 52. Rapper Missy Elliott is 51. Actor Julianne Nicholson (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” “Ally McBeal”) is 51. Actor and writer Jill Kargman (“Odd Mom Out”) is 48. Drummer Bryan Devendorf of The National is 47. Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 47. Actor Thomas Sadoski (“Life in Pieces”) is 46. Actor Liv Tyler is 45. Actor Hilarie Burton (“One Tree Hill”) is 40. Actor Lea Seydoux (“Spectre,” ″The Grand Budapest Hotel”) is 37. Actors Steven and Andrew Cavarno (“Party of Five”) are 30. Singer Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 24. Actor Storm Reid (“12 Years a Slave,” ″A Wrinkle in Time”) is 19.

