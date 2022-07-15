Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, July 15

Today’s Birthday (07/15/22). Professional victories abound this year. Disciplined, steady actions grow shared financial accounts. Shift summer actions to adapt around physical changes, leading to renewed autumn health and vitality. Winter creativity behind closed doors prepares for exciting autumn collaboration and teamwork. Savor career accomplishments.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Connect with friends. Ask for another view around an obstacle. Truth vies with beliefs. Avoid danger or pitfalls. Get extra eyes on your blind spot.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Reinforce foundational structures with a professional project. Wait for better conditions to launch. Review and edit carefully before presenting. Beautify and polish.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate and explore, within limitations. Keep deadlines and avoid upsets. Show up when you say you will. Studies reveal buried treasure. Dig a little.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Stay in communication with financial obligations. Collaborate to make plans to adapt to a challenge. Fortune follows your own energy and initiative.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Temporary chaos could be frustrating, but don’t take it out on your partner. Patience and a sense of humor reward you. Love and luck unite.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Adapt to a physical surprise or change. Exercise benefits your health, vitality and energy. Strength looks beautiful on you. Go at your own pace.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Manage basic tasks and then relax. Avoid controversy. Connect with music, art and nature. Play your favorite sports or games. Practice creative skills and talents.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Get into domestic projects. Avoid distractions or arguments. Make an improvement or repair before it breaks down. Clean and organize. Paint works an amazing transformation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant. Focus on the puzzle at hand, despite seductive distractions. Keep pulling threads; you’re close to a solution. Write your discoveries.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Maintain momentum with cash flow despite delays or challenges. Take the philosophical high road. An adaptation can lead to new profits. Develop a great assignment.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take action for a dream. Tap personal passion for inspiration. Dress for the role you want. Play the part of someone who knows how.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Find a private, peaceful spot to recuperate from noise or chaos. Release stress, burdens or pressure. Meditate and handle routine chores. Chop wood, carry water.

Notable birthdays: Actor Patrick Wayne is 83. R&B singer Millie Jackson is 78. Rock singer-musician Peter Lewis (Moby Grape) is 77. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 76. Rock musician Artimus Pyle is 74. Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, is 72. Actor Celia Imrie is 70. Actor Terry O’Quinn is 70. Rock singer-musician David Pack is 70. Rock musician Marky Ramone is 70. Rock musician Joe Satriani is 66. Country singer-songwriter Mac McAnally is 65. Model Kim Alexis is 62. Actor Willie Aames is 62. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 61. Actor Lolita Davidovich is 61. Actor Shari Headley is 59. Actor Brigitte Nielsen is 59. Rock musician Jason Bonham is 56. Actor Amanda Foreman is 56. R&B singer Stokley (Mint Condition) is 55. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin is 54. Actor Reggie Hayes is 53. Actor-screenwriter Jim Rash is 51. Rock musician John Dolmayan is 50. Actor Scott Foley is 50. Actor Brian Austin Green is 49.

Rapper Jim Jones is 46. Actor Diane Kruger is 46. Actor Lana Parrilla is 45. Rock musician Ray Toro (My Chemical Romance) is 45. Actor Laura Benanti is 43. Actor Travis Fimmel is 43. Actor Taylor Kinney is 41. Actor-singer Tristan “Mack” Wilds is 33. Actor Medalion Rahimi is 30. Actor Iain Armitage (TV: “Big Little Lies”; “Young Sheldon”) is 14.