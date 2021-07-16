Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, July 16

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dig deeper into a fascinating subject. Don’t believe everything you hear. New developments could change the assignment. Patiently edit and organize data. Find the heartbeat.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your actions can get especially profitable. Let go of a preconception. Patiently clarify misunderstandings. Compare purchases carefully for best value. Love motivates and energizes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You know what you want. Tap into personal passion for inspiration and energy. Make a heart connection. Take action for what you love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Complete old projects and prepare for what’s ahead. Update plans. Find a beautiful connection.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Advance a team effort. Work out roles and responsibilities. Play your part with gusto. Victory is distinctly possible. Energize and motivate your crew.