Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, July 16

Today’s Birthday (07/16/21). Grow shared financial abundance this year. Coordinated collaboration strengthens your joint venture. Summer dreams come true, before autumn presents a social puzzle. Recharging your work and health anew this winter inspires breakthroughs with friends next spring. Invest, contribute and build for the future.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate actions with your partner to save time. Patiently support each other, despite temporary confusion or chaos. Collaboration draws you closer. Contribute your part.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Practice healthy routines and workouts. Build strength and endurance. Each small step adds up. Get your heart pumping for extra credit. Dance with great music.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Have fun and don’t sweat the small stuff. Get into hobbies, sports and creative projects. Play games and music. Enjoy excellent company. Love rejuvenates.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Clean your spaces for greater peace and happiness. Physical action gets satisfying results. Release excess baggage or clutter. Improve systems and support family harmony.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dig deeper into a fascinating subject. Don’t believe everything you hear. New developments could change the assignment. Patiently edit and organize data. Find the heartbeat.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your actions can get especially profitable. Let go of a preconception. Patiently clarify misunderstandings. Compare purchases carefully for best value. Love motivates and energizes.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You know what you want. Tap into personal passion for inspiration and energy. Make a heart connection. Take action for what you love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Complete old projects and prepare for what’s ahead. Update plans. Find a beautiful connection.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Advance a team effort. Work out roles and responsibilities. Play your part with gusto. Victory is distinctly possible. Energize and motivate your crew.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on a professional challenge. Determine desired results and take action to make it happen. Confirm intentions. Don’t make assumptions. Put your back into it.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Strike out in a new direction. Explore another side of the story. Avoid risky propositions. Listen to opposing views. Challenge old assumptions and discover solutions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor shared accounts for growth. Patiently keep building. Focus action on generating profits. Manage documents, files and payments. It’s all for love and family.
Notable birthdays: Soul singer William Bell is 82. International Tennis Hall of Famer Margaret Court is 79. College Football Hall of Famer and football coach Jimmy Johnson is 78. Violinist Pinchas Zukerman is 73. Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 73. Rock composer-musician Stewart Copeland is 69. Playwright Tony Kushner is 65. Actor Faye Grant is 64. Dancer Michael Flatley is 63. Actor Phoebe Cates is 58. Actor Paul Hipp is 58. Actor Daryl “Chill” Mitchell is 56. Actor-comedian Will Ferrell is 54. Actor Jonathan Adams is 54. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders is 53. Actor Rain Pryor is 52. Actor Corey Feldman is 50. Rock musician Ed Kowalczyk (Live) is 50. Rock singer Ryan McCombs (Drowning Pool) is 47. Actor Jayma Mays is 42. Actor AnnaLynne McCord is 34.