Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, July 17

Today’s Birthday (07/17/20). Win through collaboration this year. Grow stronger together with focused coordination. Imagination and creativity feed your studies. Personal accomplishments this summer motivates solutions with a partner. A restful winter with peaceful reflection recharges you for powerful growth with work, health and fitness. Share your love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share and network. Focus on practical priorities with a creative project. Distractions abound and could be lovely or even profitable. Make a delightful connection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Sort resources to predict upcoming cash flow. Push to advance a profitable initiative. Stick to basic objectives. Avoid nebulous speculation and focus on short-term objectives.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Luxuriate by taking extra time for yourself. An obstacle prevents advancing personal dreams. Enjoy a sweet private moment. Tranquility and beauty feed your spirit.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Nurture yourself with nourishing rituals and meditation. Roll with changes. Review plans and adjust. Private contemplation can inspire creative insights. Rest and recharge.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider all possibilities to resolve a team challenge. Share resources, tools and support. Strengthen structures. Reinforce guidelines for best practices. Push for common gain.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Career dreams could seem distant. Make an artistic beginning. Keep taking small steps forward. Find hidden beauty where least expected. Look for how best to contribute.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities to pursue a passion are worth pursuing. Learn new tricks. Old dreams seem obstructed. Invent to take advantage of unplanned opportunities. Explore.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Offer encouragement to support your team with shared financial goals. Avoid risky business or speculative fantasies. Don’t stir jealousies. Doubts interfere with progress. Relax.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your greatest strength is love. Connect with your partner. Collaborate and brainstorm. Invent new possibilities together. Choose and schedule practical actions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical work and fitness routines provide satisfying results. Avoid nebulous tricks or directions. Stick to solid ground. Slow for tight corners. Practice pays off.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Discover a mutual attraction. Find yourself drawn magnetically toward a shared passion. A romantic dream or ideal seems nebulous. Prioritize practical moves. Follow your heart.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Make a beautiful domestic transformation. Old fears dissipate. Focus on short-term needs. Restore order to a chaotic situation. Support family thriving. Provide harmony.
Notable birthdays: Actor Donald Sutherland is 85. Rock musician Spencer Davis is 81. Sportscaster Verne Lundquist is 80. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is 73. Rock musician Terry “Geezer” Butler is 71. Actress Lucie Arnaz is 69. Actor David Hasselhoff is 68. Rock musician Fran Smith Jr. (The Hooters) is 68. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is 66. Television producer Mark Burnett is 60. Actress Nancy Giles is 60. Singer Regina Belle is 57. Country singer Craig Morgan is 56. Rock musician Lou Barlow is 54. Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 53. Actor Andre Royo is 52. Actress Bitty Schram is 52. Actor Jason Clarke is 51. Movie director F. Gary Gray is 51. Singer JC (PM Dawn) is 49. Rapper Sole’ is 47. Country singer Luke Bryan is 44. Actor Eric Winter is 44. Actor Mike Vogel is 41. Actor Tom Cullen is 35. Actor Brando Eaton is 34. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jeremih is 33. Actress Summer Bishil is 32. Actress Billie Lourd is 28. Actor Leo Howard is 23.
