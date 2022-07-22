Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, July 22

Today’s Birthday (07/22/22). Adventure beckons this year. Coordination and partnership flowers with steady love and attention. Changes redirect your heart this summer, before autumn romance sparks anew. Adapt with a social challenge next winter, before your career takes off next spring. Studies and educational pursuits reveal fascinating treasure.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — The next month, with the Sun in Leo, favors fun and romance. It’s easier to get what you want. Pursue your passions. Love is in the air.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — For the next four weeks, under the Leo Sun, family comes first. Strengthen your base. Focus on household improvement and raising levels of domestic bliss.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — What classes do you want to take? Begin a 30-day learning phase. You’re especially brilliant with communications this month, with the Sun in Leo.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Discover new income sources over the next four weeks. Energize lucrative activities. The Sun in Leo favors profitable ventures. Bring home something juicy.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy the spotlight. Your work is getting positive attention. Energize personal passion projects, with the Sun in your sign. Leap to the next level.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Finish old business. Enjoy a contemplative phase this next month. Imagine an inspiring plan. Envision possibilities. Research options and practical details. Relax and recharge.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Handle public relations over the next month under the Leo Sun. Teamwork and collaboration can accomplish the seemingly impossible. Share a persuasive message.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Career advancement is distinctly possible this month. The Leo Sun favors your work and professional ambitions. Get support from your partner when needed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Begin an expansive phase, with the Sun in Leo. The next month favors exploration, investigation and studies. Come up with creative and unusual ideas.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration could get romantic. Keep your sense of humor. Financial planning produces lucrative results, with the Sun in Leo. Strategize for common gain.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Love fills your house. The next month under the Leo Sun favors collaboration, partnership and compromise. Listen. Let others contribute. Advance together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Begin a busy month-long phase. Focus to balance work, health and energy. Exercise, good food and rest support you. Practice to grow stronger.

Notable birthdays: Author Tom Robbins is 90. Actor Louise Fletcher is 88. R&B singer Chuck Jackson is 85. Actor Terence Stamp is 84. Singer George Clinton is 81. Actor-singer Bobby Sherman is 79. Former Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas, is 79. Movie writer-director Paul Schrader is 76. Actor Danny Glover is 76. Singer Mireille Mathieu is 76. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 75. Rock singer Don Henley is 75. Movie composer Alan Menken is 73. Singer-actor Lonette McKee is 69. Jazz musician Al Di Meola is 68. Actor Willem Dafoe is 67. Actor John Leguizamo is 62. R&B singer Keith Sweat is 61. Actor Joanna Going is 59. Actor Rob Estes is 59. Folk singer Emily Saliers (Indigo Girls) is 59. Actor-comedian David Spade is 58. Actor Patrick Labyorteaux is 57. Rock musician Pat Badger is 55. Actor Irene Bedard is 55.

Actor Rhys Ifans is 55. Actor Diana Maria Riva is 53. Actor Colin Ferguson is 50. Actor/singer Jaime Camil is 49. Rock musician Daniel Jones is 49. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 49. Actor Franka Potente is 48. Actor Parisa Fitz-Henley is 45. Actor A.J. Cook is 44. Actor Keegan Allen is 35. Actor Camila Banus is 32. Actor Selena Gomez is 30. Britain’s Prince George of Cambridge is nine.