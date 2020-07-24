Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, July 24

Notable birthdays: Actor John Aniston is 87. Political cartoonist Pat Oliphant is 85. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 84. Actor Mark Goddard is 84. Actor Dan Hedaya is 80. Actor Chris Sarandon is 78. Comedian Gallagher is 74. Actor Robert Hays is 73. Former Republican national chairman Marc Racicot is 72. Actor Michael Richards is 71. Actress Lynda Carter is 69. Movie director Gus Van Sant is 68. Former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., is 67. Country singer Pam Tillis is 63. Actor Paul Ben-Victor is 58. Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone is 57. Retired MLB All-Star Barry Bonds is 56. Actor Kadeem Hardison is 55. Actress-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 52. Actress Laura Leighton is 52. Actor John P. Navin Jr. is 52. Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is 51. Basketball player-turned-actor Rick Fox is 51. Director Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”) is 49. Actress Jamie Denbo (TV: “Orange is the New Black”) is 47. Actor Eric Szmanda is 45. Actress Rose Byrne is 41. Country singer Jerrod Niemann is 41. Actress Summer Glau is 39. Actor Sheaun McKinney is 39. Actress Elisabeth Moss is 38. Actress Anna Paquin is 38. Actress Sarah Greene is 36. NHL center Patrice Bergeron is 35. Actress Megan Park is 34. Actress Mara Wilson is 33. Actress Sarah Steele is 32. Rock singer Jay McGuiness (The Wanted) is 30. Actress Emily Bett Rickards is 29. Actor Lucas Adams is 27. TV personality Bindi Irwin is 22.