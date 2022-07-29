Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, July 29

Today’s Birthday (07/29/22). Expand boundaries this year. Disciplined coordination strengthens and deepens your partnership. Summer fun may get postponed or delayed, before romantic adventures abound this autumn. Shift directions with social plans this winter, before springtime energy boosts your career. Widen your perspective with studies, research and investigation.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The New Moon begins a two-week family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It’s all for love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Realize domestic visions with upgrades over a two-week New Moon phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture family.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Profit through communications for two weeks. Possibilities spark in conversation over this New Moon phase. Creative projects flower. Express, share and connect. Write your story.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over two weeks, with the New Moon in your sign. Grow and develop. Shine your light.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of tonight’s New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — This New Moon illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next two weeks. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Educational opportunities arise after last night’s New Moon. The next two-week phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with tonight’s New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives with your partner.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms with the New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next two weeks. Begin another chapter together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Energize your physical moves. The New Moon tonight initiates two weeks of growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.

Notable birthdays: Former Sen. Nancy Kassebaum-Baker is 90. Actor Robert Fuller is 89. Former Sen. Elizabeth H. Dole is 86. Actor David Warner is 81. Actor Roz Kelly is 80. Rock musician Neal Doughty (REO Speedwagon) is 76. Marilyn Tucker Quayle, wife of former Vice President Dan Quayle, is 73. Actor Mike Starr is 72. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 69. Style guru Tim Gunn is 69. Rock singer-musician Geddy Lee (Rush) is 69. Rock singer Patti Scialfa (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 69. Actor Kevin Chapman is 60. Actor Alexandra Paul is 59. Actor/comedian Dean Haglund is 57. Country singer Martina McBride is 56. Rock musician Chris Gorman is 55. Actor Rodney Allen Rippy is 54. Actor Tim Omundson is 53. Actor Ato Essandoh is 50. Actor Wil Wheaton is 50. R&B singer Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men) is 49. Country singer-songwriter James Otto is 49. Actor Stephen Dorff is 49. Actor Josh Radnor is 48. Hip-hop DJ/music producer Danger Mouse is 45. Actor Rachel Miner is 42. Actor Kaitlyn Black is 39. Actor Matt Prokop is 32. Actor Cait Fairbanks is 29.