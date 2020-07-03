Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, July 3

Today’s Birthday (07/03/20). Together, you’re stronger this year. Collaborate with a dedicated partnership for satisfying wins. Adapt to social change. Make educational plans. Take charge this summer, before supporting your partner through a change. Meditating and planning next winter inspires a revitalization of your work and health. Collaboration flowers.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Find another route around a roadblock to realize your professional aim. Discipline is required and the payoff is worth it. Angels guide your actions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Revise your study and travel plans, again. Dreams could seem distant. Consistent small steps add up, though. Find clever ways to advance. Try something new.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Maintain your collaborative efforts to guard and grow shared resources. Maintain steady momentum to get farther than expected. Stay alert and in action.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Strengthen your collaboration and partnership. Small changes can reap big rewards. Negotiate to refine the plan. Listening is more powerful than speaking. Represent.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discipline with health and work pays off in long-term benefits. Adapt by shifting strategies for growth. Strengthen your infrastructure. Recharge and energize your work.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Whatever doesn’t work with your romantic relationship becomes apparent. Loved ones provide emotional support. Share it. Put in corrections. Disciplined efforts advance for long-term gain.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Renovate or relocate? You may consider big domestic changes, repairs and improvements. Patiently maintain a disciplined effort. Update your long-term plan and keep going for it.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Creativity flourishes, despite uncertainty and illusions. Doubts interfere with progress. Keep building your portfolio, crafting your work and refining. Polish your marketing materials.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize practical objectives and postpone what you can. Tap new revenue sources. Sidestep obstacles. Follow the most reliable path. Take advantage of a profitable opportunity.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Persistent action fulfills personal goals. Long-term objectives get realized through small, steady steps. Fortune follows heartfelt action. Get moving for what you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Consider and imagine. Revise plans. Envision what you want and plot your new course. Avoid fantasies, rumors and illusions, and stick to solid ground.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Find new ways to collaborate with teammates. Avoid travel or traffic. Adjust your focus, and keep advancing through coordinated efforts. Communication is key.
Notable birthdays: Playwright Tom Stoppard is 83. Writer-producer Jay Tarses is 81. Actor Michael Cole (TV: “The Mod Squad”) is 80. Attorney Gloria Allred is 79. Folk singer Judith Durham (The Seekers) is 77. Actor Kurtwood Smith is 77. Country singer Johnny Lee is 74. Humorist Dave Barry is 73. Actress Betty Buckley is 73. Actress Jan Smithers is 71. Actor Bruce Altman is 65. Talk show host Montel Williams is 64. Country singer Aaron Tippin is 62. Rock musician Vince Clarke (Erasure) is 60. Actor Tom Cruise is 58. Actor Thomas Gibson is 58. Actress Hunter Tylo is 58. Actress Connie Nielsen is 56. Actress Yeardley Smith is 56. TV chef Sandra Lee is 54. Singer Ishmael Butler is 51. Rock musician Kevin Hearn (Barenaked Ladies) is 51. Actress-singer Shawnee Smith is 51. Actress-singer Audra McDonald is 50. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is 49. Actor Patrick Wilson is 47. Country singer Trent Tomlinson is 45. Actress Andrea Barber is 44. Singer Shane Lynch (Boyzone) is 44. Actor Ian Anthony Dale is 42. Actress/comedian Jule Klausner is 42. Actress Elizabeth Hendrickson is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tonia Tash (Divine) is 41. Country singer-songwriter Sarah Buxton is 40. Actress Olivia Munn is 40. Actress Shoshannah Stern is 40. Rock singer-songwriter Elle King is 31. Actor Grant Rosenmeyer is 29. Actress Kelsey Batelaan is 25.
