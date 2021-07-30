Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, July 30

Today’s Birthday (07/30/21). Grow your partnership this year. Consistent coordination builds your powerful collaboration. Savoring summer social connections leads to new career opportunities this autumn. Fall in love again this winter, before professional projects take off next spring. Teamwork satisfies and fulfills. Join your hearts together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus on practical financial priorities and short-term objectives. Keep your balances positive. Strengthen foundations. Energize your efforts. Luck and discipline come together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Stand up for what’s important. Use your confidence and power for good. Check your course, and then full speed ahead. You can take satisfying ground.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Slow to adjust plans for recent changes. Draw upon hidden resources. Look beyond preconceptions or assumptions. Imagine how you would love things to turn out.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen to friends. Coordinated teamwork gets a turbo boost. Persuasive words inspire. Energize and empower community collaborations. It’s more fun and easier together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take charge to advance your professional priorities. Your work is gaining attention. Polish public materials and update websites and promotions. You’ve got this.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore without stress, traffic or expense. View the world through the eyes of another. Discover hidden corners, enticing flavors and sights. Learn new tricks.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practical actions get results with a joint venture. Maintain your disciplined practices. Keep bringing home the bacon. Collaborate for shared profits. Contributions add up.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Cooperate and collaborate to get farther, with more fun and ease. Put your hearts and minds together for common passion. Share a special connection.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get your heart pumping. Walk and talk. Replace something volatile with something secure. Alternate between physical exercise and peaceful productivity. Put love into your work.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Love energizes and inspires you. Share your heart with someone special. Discuss shared interests, diversions and passions. Deepen a delightful connection.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Advance practical domestic goals. Beautify spaces with regular maintenance or by making improvements. Use something you’ve been saving. Enjoy special family time.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Write your story and edit carefully. Keep deadlines and make your goals. Connect with your networks to share news and information. Speak from the heart.
Notable birthdays: Former Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig is 87. Blues musician Buddy Guy is 85. Movie director Peter Bogdanovich is 82. Feminist activist Eleanor Smeal is 82. Former U.S. Rep. Patricia Schroeder is 81. Singer Paul Anka is 80. Jazz musician David Sanborn is 76. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is 74. Actor William Atherton is 74. Actor Jean Reno is 73. Blues singer-musician Otis Taylor is 73. Actor Frank Stallone is 71. Actor Ken Olin is 67. Actor Delta Burke is 65. Law professor Anita Hill is 65. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 63. Country singer Neal McCoy is 63. Actor Richard Burgi is 63. Movie director Richard Linklater is 61. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 60. Actor Lisa Kudrow is 58. Bluegrass musician Danny Roberts (The Grascals) is 58.