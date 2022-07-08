Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, July 8

Today’s Birthday (07/08/22). Your professional influence grows this year. Together, disciplined coordination earns extra dividends. Summer health challenges require new practices for strength, vitality and skills this autumn. A peaceful, private winter inspires imaginative plans for exciting social connections next spring. Your career takes off; enjoy the ride.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to maximize profits. Don’t get pushy. Avoid risk or arguments. Distractions stop the action. Communicate to navigate financial changes. Consider the bigger picture.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Lean on each other. Support your partner and be supported. Tempers could flare. Practice patience and compassion. Adapt around a challenge or change.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Listen to your own body. Don’t push beyond physical limitations. Talk with respected experts about any concerns. Healthy practices grow strength, energy and endurance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and prioritize fun. Stay patient with irritations, obstacles or changes. Communication and a flexible attitude save time and stress. Choose the easy option.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — The gentle approach works best, at home. People could feel rough around the edges. Adjust the ambiance. Set a peaceful mood. Listen generously.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Do the homework or deadline pressure rises. Work out what to say. Outline your ideas, build thoughts into paragraphs and edit into clarity.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can find the resources you need. Stay in communication to navigate unexpected delays or breakdowns. Put in extra effort for extra gain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’ve got this. Manage a challenge. Stay cool to save time and energy. Don’t push against a brick wall. Flow like water around obstacles.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially productive behind closed doors. Avoid noise, crowds or chaos. Revise plans for delays or barriers. Rest and recharge. Dreams seem prophetic.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Confer with allies and teammates. Together, you’re especially effective. Unite your diverse talents for common cause. Avoid gossip or controversy. Communication eases concerns.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business. Adapt around delays or breakdowns. Adjust schedules and expectations. Stay in communication for ease and comfort. Patiently provide leadership.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Explore and investigate. Study and research. Plot your course in advance and confirm reservations. Learn and expand your understanding with practice and experience.

Notable birthdays: Singer Steve Lawrence is 87. Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 78. Rock musician Jaimoe Johanson is 77. Ballerina Cynthia Gregory is 75. Actor Kim Darby is 75. Actor Jonelle Allen is 74. Children’s performer Raffi is 74. Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is 73. Actor Anjelica Huston is 71. Writer Anna Quindlen is 70. Actor Kevin Bacon is 64. Actor Robert Knepper is 63. Country singer Toby Keith is 61. Rock singer Joan Osborne is 60. Writer-producer Rob Burnett is 60. Actor Rocky Carroll is 59. Actor Corey Parker is 57. Actor Lee Tergesen is 57. Actor Michael B. Silver is 55. Actor Billy Crudup is 54. Actor Michael Weatherly is 54. Singer Beck is 52. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is 49. Actor Kathleen Robertson is 49. Christian rock musician Stephen Mason (Jars of Clay) is 47. Actor Milo Ventimiglia is 45. Singer Ben Jelen is 43. Actor Lance Gross is 41. Actor Sophia Bush is 40. Rock musician Jamie Cook (Arctic Monkeys) is 37. Actor Jake McDorman is 36. Actor Maya Hawke is 24. Actor Jaden Smith is 24.