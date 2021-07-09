Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, July 9

Today’s Birthday (07/09/21). Collaboration gets lucrative this year. Discipline, consistency and coordination build your shared fortunes. Summer revelations lead to resolution of a social challenge this autumn. Getting into peak physical performance this winter energizes group victories next spring. Grow a powerful team for common gain.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Realize a domestic vision. Make long-desired upgrades, with the New Moon in Cancer. Get creative to improve the beauty and functionality of your home.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs spark in conversation under the Cancer New Moon in Cancer. Invite participation. Creative projects reach new heights. Express, share and connect.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Begin a lucrative two-week New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in a healthy harvest.