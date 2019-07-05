Today’s Birthday (07/05/19). Your health and work vitality flourish this year. Combine efforts with a powerful partner, and the sky’s the limit. Summer confidence and power support you around a partnership shift. Share some magic next winter, before a personal challenge takes focus. Grow stronger together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Get into a productive groove. Your work and attention are in demand. You can advance to the next level. Physical action provides satisfying results.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with family and friends. Romance blossoms easily. Games can entertain. Intellect and intuition agree on a winning strategy. Enjoy your time together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize home and family time. Make upgrades, and enjoy your castle. Cook up something delicious together. Traditional flavors soothe and satisfy. Enjoy time outdoors.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially charming and persuasive. Motivate others into positive action. Provide a shining example. Get the word out. Social exchanges provide satisfying value.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profitable opportunities tempt. Avoid overspending and frivolity. Stick to basics for a positive balance sheet. Put your heart into your work, and reap the benefits.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — As you gain strength, you gain options. Reject a far-fetched scheme in favor of a practical solution. Your past deeds speak well for you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take it peaceful and easy. Lay low to avoid fuss or crowds. Enjoy private contemplation, walks in nature and secret rituals. Make plans and visions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get social! Enjoy fun with friends, allies and teams. Network and connect. Share information, tools and resources. Encourage and motivate high performance. Invent and create together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business before going out to play. Completion leads to advancement. Practice makes perfect; keep in action. Your status is on the rise.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Create your agenda and itinerary. If you can get away, then go. Get advice, and make your own decisions. Learn through direct experience. Explore.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Join forces for the funding with a shared project. Changes necessitate budget revisions. Keep your objective in mind. Strategize carefully. Tap into a secret source.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy your partner’s company. Romance is a distinct possibility. Discover something new about someone familiar. Follow through on shared goals. Have fun together.
Thought for Today: “Never let your sense of morals prevent you from doing what is right.” — Isaac Asimov, American author (1920-1992)
Notable birthdays: Actress Shirley Knight is 83. Singer-musician Robbie Robertson is 76. Julie Nixon Eisenhower is 71. Rock star Huey Lewis is 69. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rich “Goose” Gossage is 68. Country musician Charles Ventre is 67. Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn is 60. Actor John Marshall Jones is 57. Actor Dorien Wilson is 57. Actress Edie Falco is 56. Actress Jillian Armenante is 55. Actress Kathryn Erbe is 54. Actor Michael Stuhlbarg is 51. Country musician Brent Flynn is 50. Rapper RZA is 50. Rhythm and blues singer Joe is 46. Rock musician Bengt Lagerberg is 46. Actor Dale Godboldo is 44. Rapper Bizarre is 43. Rapper Royce da 5’9” is 42. Rock singer Jason Wade is 39. Actor Ryan Hansen is 38. Country musician Dave Haywood is 37. Rock musician Nick O’Malley is 34. Actor Jason Dolley is 28. California Angels player Shohei Ohtani is 25.
