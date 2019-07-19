Today’s Birthday (07/19/19). Gain physical capacities and skills this year. Win by working together in a coordinated partnership. Make huge personal strides this summer, before leaping a hurdle with your partner. Next winter with your sweetheart sparkles, revealing an evolution of your self-image. Learn with someone you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Relax and consider. You’re good at solving domestic problems, with Mercury retrograde entering Cancer. Your best ideas come at home. Plan clever solutions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Connect with friends and relations. Your communications and networking skills blossom over several weeks, with Mercury retrograde in Cancer. Study, research and write.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Profit through communication over the next two weeks, with Mercury in Cancer. Use cleverness and wit. Work smarter and earn more. Track your earnings.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Plan your next adventure. Over the next few weeks, with Mercury in your sign, express your clever ideas. Discuss personal aims and ambitions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Allow more time for contemplation, with Mercury retrograde re-entering Cancer. Keep a dream journal. Finish old business. Make long-term plans. Decide what you want.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Team communication flows easier, with Mercury back in Cancer. Community activities and meetings go well. Friends offer good advice. Network, socialize and share resources.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A rise in status comes through communications, with Mercury retrograde in Cancer. Use cleverness and wit to advance your career. Discuss what you want.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Expand your territory, with Mercury retrograde in Cancer. Long-distance communications figure prominently. Travel beckons; plan carefully. Study the situation. Discuss routes and destinations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Review numbers carefully. Budget and make financial plans, with Mercury back in Cancer. Family financial information changes your perspective. Doing the paperwork gets profitable.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Your partner has great ideas. Brainstorm and collaborate over several weeks, with Mercury re-entering Cancer. Compromise comes easier. Discuss what you want to create.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Work with doctors, coaches or trainers, with Mercury in Cancer. Your work, health and fitness benefit from communication. Exchange ideas, practices and methods.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Sweet words come easily, with Mercury retrograde re-entering Cancer. Make romantic plans. Express your passion and creativity. Talk produces results. Discuss what you love.
Thought for Today: “An optimist will tell you the glass is half-full; the pessimist, half-empty; and the engineer will tell you the glass is twice the size it needs to be.” — Author unknown
Notable birthdays: Actress Helen Gallagher is 93. Country singer Sue Thompson is 93. Singer Vikki Carr is 79. Blues singer-musician Little Freddie King is 79. Country singer-musician Commander Cody is 75. Actor George Dzundza is 74. Rock singer-musician Alan Gorrie is 73. International Tennis Hall of Famer Ilie Nastase is 73. Rock musician Brian May is 72. Rock musician Bernie Leadon is 72. Actress Beverly Archer is 71. Movie director Abel Ferrara is 68. Actor Peter Barton is 63. Rock musician Kevin Haskins is 59. Movie director Atom Egoyan is 59. Actor Campbell Scott is 58. Actor Anthony Edwards is 57. Country singer Kelly Shiver is 56. Actress Clea Lewis is 54. Percusssionist Evelyn Glennie is 54. Country musician Jeremy Patterson is 49. Classical singer Urs Buhler is 48. Actor Andrew Kavovit is 48. Rock musician Jason McGerr is 45. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 43. Actress Erin Cummings is 42. TV chef Marcela Valladolid is 41. Actor Chris Sullivan is 39. Actor Jared Padalecki is 37. Actor Trai Byers is 36. Actress Kaitlin Doubleday is 35. Actor/comedian Dustin Ybarra is 33. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence is 29.
