Today’s Birthday (07/26/19). Passion fires your heart this year. Regular fitness habits pay off. A summer physical breakdown leads to a healthy energy surge by winter, before revising plans for a different vision. New love inspires and rejuvenates you next summer. Share common gratitude, purpose and happiness.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Talk about your passions, and take action for what you love. Express your ideas and gratitude freely.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Increase efficiency to save money. Find simple ways to reduce costs and raise income by reviewing your cash flow. Focus on a profitable opportunity.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Consider new possibilities with a personal project. Do the homework to discover simple solutions. Polish the presentation before sharing it. Take advantage of an energy surge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Coordination, organization and planning pay off. Get productive behind closed doors. Savor peace and quiet. Recharge with soothing rituals and comfort foods. Relax.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Someone is saying something nice about you. Pull together with your team to plot a victorious effort. Broaden your reach by connecting with friends.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Manage your professional schedule carefully. Check completed tasks from your list, one by one. A beneficial development opens lucrative career doors. Take charge.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Learn new skills, and meet new friends. Discuss your route and destination with someone who has been there. Listen carefully. Monitor the news and conditions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Streamline financial routines and practices. Invest in the success of your shared venture. Keep your best interests in mind. Contribute what you can.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discover something new about your partner. Compromise for a winning solution to an old challenge. Resolution today has lasting benefit. Express your feelings respectfully.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Take action for what you want. Practice your physical routines to grow stronger. Reduce stress to restore your energy and vitality. Savor delicious and healthy flavors.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Play a fun and interesting game with people you admire. Having fun is contagious. Generate harmony with family, friends and your sweetheart.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Explore domestic renovation options. Beautification projects restore harmony where missing. Play with color, shape and texture. Paint and lighting fixes provide inexpensive brightness.
Thought for Today: “Most human beings have an almost infinite capacity for taking things for granted.” — Aldous Huxley, English author (born this date in 1894, died in 1963).
Notable birthdays: Actor Robert Colbert is 88. Actress-singer Darlene Love is 78. Singer Brenton Wood is 78. Rock star Mick Jagger is 76. Movie director Peter Hyams is 76. Actress Helen Mirren is 74. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Queen) is 70. Actress Susan George is 69. Olympic gold medal figure skater Dorothy Hamill is 63. Actress Nana Visitor is 62. Actor Kevin Spacey is 60. Rock singer Gary Cherone is 58. Actress Sandra Bullock is 55. Actor-comedian Danny Woodburn is 55. Rock singer Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) is 54. Actor Jeremy Piven is 54. Rapper-reggae singer Wayne Wonder is 53. Actor Jason Statham is 52. Actor Cress Williams is 49. TV host Chris Harrison is 48. Actress Kate Beckinsale is 46. Actor Gary Owen is 46. Rock musician Dan Konopka (OK Go) is 45. Gospel/Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 42. Actress Eve Myles is 41. Actress Juliet Rylance is 40. Actress Monica Raymund is 33. Actress Caitlin Gerard is 31. Actress Francia Raisa is 31. Christian rock musician Jamie Sharpe (Rush of Fools) is 30. Actress Bianca Santos is 29. Actress-singer Taylor Momsen is 26. Actress Elizabeth Gillies is 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.