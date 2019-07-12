Today’s Birthday (07/12/19). Expand your physical capacities, work and health this year. Coordinated partnership produces brilliant victories. You’re triumphant this summer, before you adapt to a romantic challenge. Your collaboration heats up next winter, illuminating a new personal path. Follow your heart to grow.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities move into focus. Planning mixed with luck opens new doors. Advance to realize the adventure you’ve been craving. Study your route carefully.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Join forces to generate the funding for a shared project. Keep your own scorecard and find ways to reduce costs. Share resources, time and talents.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — A collaborative project begins to pick up steam. Handle miscommunications or breakdowns immediately. Coordinate your actions for efficiency and ease. It could get romantic.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Slow to navigate sharp corners or obstacles. Practice your moves for strength and endurance. Study secret tricks. Look sharp.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make fun plans and dates. Get out and enjoy yourself. Strengthen bonds with someone you love. Listen and learn. Share thoughts and dreams.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Put some energy into home improvement. Domestic projects beautify your space. Solve a design problem, or make an overdue repair. Choose materials of long-lasting quality.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Get into a creative assignment. Use your intellect, talent and arts. Follow through on what you said. Connect and learn from social channels.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Keep communication channels open to facilitate cash flow. Focus on bringing in money and growing accounts. Grab a hidden opportunity. Long-term value can arise.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re strong and creative. Make a bold move (after carefully checking your landing spot). Determine potential costs and benefits. Walk and talk with a respected friend.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recharge. Meditate on what you really want. Imagine your vision realized. What did it take to get there? Make plans, and schedule actions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A shared venture has your attention. Use something you’ve been saving. Collaborative efforts accomplish more for less. Friends are a big help.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Prepare for a professional inspection. Schedule and plan carefully. Delegate and share tasks with your team. Study the details. Energize your actions for lasting benefit.
Thought for Today: “A man who fears suffering is already suffering from what he fears.” — Michel de Montaigne, French philosopher (1533-1592)
Notable birthdays: Movie director Monte Hellman is 90. Actor-comedian Bill Cosby is 82. Singer-musician Christine McVie is 76. Actress Denise Nicholas is 75. Singer-songwriter Butch Hancock is 74. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 71. Singer Walter Egan is 71. Writer-producer Brian Grazer is 68. Actress Cheryl Ladd is 68. Country singer Julie Miller is 63. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 63. Actress Mel Harris is 63. Actor Buddy Foster is 62. Rock guitarist Dan Murphy is 57. Actress Judi Evans is 55. Rock singer Robin Wilson is 54. Actress Natalie Desselle Reid is 52. Actress Lisa Nicole Carson is 50. Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi is 48. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 46. Rapper Magoo is 46. CBS newsman Jeff Glor is 44. Actress Anna Friel is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer Tracie Spencer is 43. Actress Alison Wright is 43. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is 43. Actor Steve Howey is 42. Actor Topher Grace is 41. Actress Michelle Rodriguez is 41. Actress Kristen Connolly is 39. Country singer-musician Kimberly Perry is 36. Actor Matt Cook is 35. Actress Natalie Martinez is 35. Actor Bernard David Jones is 34. Actress Ta’Rhonda Jones is 31. Golfer Inbee Park is 31. Actress Melissa O’Neil is 31. Actress Rachel Brosnahan is 29. Actor Erik Per Sullivan is 28. Olympic gold medal gymnast Jordyn Wieber is 24. Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai is 22.
