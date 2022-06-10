Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, June 10

Today’s Birthday (06/10/22). Benefit through community connections this year. Steady, disciplined efforts expand your educational horizons. Redirect physical actions around summer changes that lead to energized autumn health and vitality. Private tranquility feeds an imaginative planning phase that inspires springtime team victory. Share support, resources and common passions.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Discuss the future with your partner. You can see where long-term planning is missing. Align on the direction to take. You’re building for lasting value.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Your work is in demand. Don’t push physical limitations. Gravity usually wins. Talk about health and fitness goals with doctors and coaches. Imagine possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Abandon romantic expectations, assumptions or preconceptions. Stay flexible. Give up illusions of control. Fun is distinctly possible. Sit back and enjoy the ride.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Try a gentle approach at home with family. Clean messes. Keep systems flowing. Share future dreams. Listen to what others want. Make long-term plans.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Imagine what could be possible. Speculate. Envision how you’d like things to go. Don’t worry about fears or other barriers. Discuss crazy dreams.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — That money could show up anytime now. Things may not go as planned. Monitor budgets, statements and balances. Find valuable solutions in conversation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Put in extra effort to exceed your own expectations. Don’t push beyond limits, though. Keep your eyes open. Discuss personal ambitions, dreams and possibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Find a peaceful spot to focus on your own thoughts and dreams. Avoid noise, chaos or crowds. Consider shifting circumstances and make long-term plans.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Confer with friends and allies. Don’t push your luck on a group issue. Discuss options, opportunities and potential. Abandon assumptions or false hope. Listen carefully.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities require immediate attention. Don’t worry about what you know or don’t. You learn easily. One person’s ideas spark another’s. Discuss possibilities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Adventure calls. Make plans for an educational exploration. Imagine potential destinations and subjects. Talk with people who have relevant experience. Refine options and possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Rake in short-term profits. Consider long-term opportunities. Keep shared financial accounts balanced with energized action. Coordinate for maximum gain. Collaborate and contribute together.

Actor Alexandra Stewart (“Under the Cherry Moon”) is 83. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves of The Shirelles is 81. Actor Jurgen Prochnow (“The English Patient,” “Das Boot”) is 81. Actor Frankie Faison (“The Village,” “The Wire”) is 73. Actor Andrew Stevens (“Dallas”) is 67. Bassist Kim Deal of The Pixies and The Breeders is 61. Singer Maxi Priest is 61. Actor Gina Gershon is 60. Actor Jeanne Tripplehorn is 59. Drummer Jimmy Chamberlin of Smashing Pumpkins is 58. Actor Kate Flannery (“The Office”) is 58. Model-actor Elizabeth Hurley is 57. Guitarist Joey Santiago of The Pixies is 57. Actor Doug McKeon (“On Golden Pond”) is 56. Guitarist Emma Anderson of Lush is 55. Country guitarist Brian Hofeldt of The Derailers is 55. Rapper The D.O.C. is 54. Singer Mike Doughty of Soul Coughing is 52. Singer JoJo of K-Ci and JoJo is 51. Singer Faith Evans is 49. Actor Hugh Dancy is 47. Singer Lemisha Grinstead of 702 is 44. Actor DJ Qualls (“Memphis Beat,” “Hustle and Flow”) is 44. Actor Shane West (“ER,” “Now and Again”) is 44. Country singer Lee Brice is 43. Singer Hoku is 41. Actor Leelee Sobieski is 40. Bassist Bridget Kearney of Lake Street Dive is 37. Actor Titus Makin (TV’s “The Rookie”) is 33. Actor Tristin Mays (2018’s “MacGyver,” “The Vampire Diaries”) is 32. Actor Eden McCoy (“General Hospital”) is 19.

