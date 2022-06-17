Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, June 17

Today’s Birthday (06/17/22). Grow with help from friends this year. Advance educational explorations with steady actions. Make summer changes for work and health that energize your physical performance this autumn. Reflect, review and imagine this winter. Plan exciting social events for next spring. Community efforts win big prizes.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Friends can be a big help. Share support with a challenge and deepen bonds. Action gets satisfying results. Pull together. Others give you a boost.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Provide leadership to navigate a professional change. Clean messes and organize files. Quick action gets satisfying results. Draw upon hidden resources. Forge ahead.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Stick to familiar routes and routines. Move quickly to maintain your advantage. Your investigation reveals hidden truths. Don’t react without thinking. Respond after study.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Changes necessitate budget revision. Discuss logistics, coordinate tasks and collaborate with your partner. Don’t forget an important job. Confirm intuition with data. Coordinate together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Navigate a challenging situation with help from a partner. Support each other to weather a surprise. Quick action gets results. Get farther, faster together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Raise the level of your physical performance. Practice basic moves before getting more complicated. Do the homework. Learn from experts. You're growing stronger.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Celebrate with dear people. Relax and have fun together. Don’t forget a necessary chore. Enjoy creativity, beauty, children and pets. Take action for love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Discuss domestic matters with housemates and family. Adapt with a change. Clean messes and coordinate solutions. Produce amazing results with soap, water and elbow grease.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially clever. Communicate your way around an unexpected challenge. Listen to all considerations. Anticipate changes. Monitor the news. Write, edit and publish.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Wheel and deal. Strike up an excellent bargain. Buy, sell and barter. Get terms in writing. Stick to practical financial priorities. Confirm intentions with cash.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Wear your power and confidence like a magic cloak. A new style or haircut polishes your presentation. Pamper yourself. Dress for the role you want.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Meditate on a puzzle privately. It's not a good time to gamble. Don't worry about money or spend much either. Focus to beat a deadline.

Notable birthdays: Actor Peter Lupus is 90. Movie director Ken Loach is 86. Singer Barry Manilow is 79. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is 79. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 71. Actor Mark Linn-Baker is 68. Actor Jon Gries is 65. Rock singer Jello Biafra is 64. Movie producer-director-writer Bobby Farrelly is 64. Actor Thomas Haden Church is 62. Actor Greg Kinnear is 59. Actor Kami Cotler is 57. Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen is 57. Actor Jason Patric is 56. Actor-comedian Will Forte is 52. Latin pop singer Paulina Rubio is 51. Tennis player Venus Williams is 42. Actor Arthur Darvill is 40. Actor Jodie Whittaker is 40. Actor Manish Dayal is 39. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 39. Actor Marie Avgeropoulos is 36. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 35. NHL forward Nikita Kucherov is 29. Actor KJ Apa is 25.

