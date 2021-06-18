Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, June 18

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Wait to see what develops. Don’t share or spread gossip or rumors. Research the back story. Reserve judgment. You see what’s missing. Consider structural elements.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on income generation. Schedule carefully. Avoid financial risks or speculation. Revise the budget to cover temporary shortages. Hunt for resources and find them.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You know your own flaws and deficiencies. Focus on your talents, skills and strengths. Restore your word where it’s broken. Treat yourself and others with compassion.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Get imaginative. Set a peaceful, private scene for a productive mess. Don’t spend if you don’t have to. Reorganize and refine plans and structures.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — You’d like to share what you’re learning with friends. Work could interfere with socializing. Restraint serves you well. Schedule connections for later. Listen.