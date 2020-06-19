Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, June 19

Today’s Birthday (06/19/20). Luck favors collaborative ventures this year. Follow the latest ideas and trends in your industry or field. Overcome partnership challenges for a phase of incoming silver. Revise shared accounts this summer, before making a personal change that leads to a delightful winter romance. Interweave roots.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Send someone else ahead. Relax and enjoy a beautiful moment. Imagine total success without relying on a fantasy. Talk about what could be possible.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Grab a profitable opportunity. Sort out resources and allocate funds to get the necessary supplies. Put a sweet spin on your sales pitch.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially attractive and charming. Use your power for good. Take advantage of a lucky break to advance a personal project. Make your move.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Luxuriate in private. Explore a fascinating subject. Envision and dream. Make plans to realize the possibilities you imagine. Meditate on what could be.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pull together for a community cause. You can get the funding if you go for it. Keep your promises and bargains. An opportunity requires quick action.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Start from a point of balance. You’re facing a challenging professional adversary. Plan your moves. Strengthen support structures before stretching higher.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — An educational opportunity leads you one step closer to a goal. Prioritize physical health and vitality with home-based study. You’re learning valuable new tricks.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Shared financial ventures rise through collaborative efforts. It could even get fun. Get help with heavy lifting. Close a deal or sign papers.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Partnership is your secret power. Collaborate and offer encouragement, especially at home. Angry words are expensive. You can profit by working together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Get out and exercise! Physical action gets results. Your body wants to move. Discover new ways to get your heart pumping. Your greatest strength is love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Let passion and compassion move you to action. Moves made today can have long-term benefits. Romance is a distinct possibility. Follow your heart.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Find creative ways to raise domestic harmony levels. Make a beautiful transformation. Provide leadership. Get family involved. Tend your home and garden with love.
Thought for Today: “Exuberance is better than taste.” — Gustave Flaubert, French author (1821-1880).
Notable birthdays: Pop singer Tommy DeVito (The Four Seasons) is 92. Actress Gena Rowlands is 90. Hall of Fame race car driver Shirley Muldowney is 80. Singer Elaine “Spanky” McFarlane (Spanky and Our Gang) is 78. Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is 75. Author Sir Salman Rushdie is 73. Actress Phylicia Rashad is 72. Rock singer Ann Wilson (Heart) is 70. Musician Larry Dunn is 67. Actress Kathleen Turner is 66. Country singer Doug Stone is 64. Singer Mark DeBarge is 61. Singer-dancer-choreographer Paula Abdul is 58. Actor Andy Lauer is 57. Rock singer-musician Brian Vander Ark (Verve Pipe) is 56. Actor Samuel West is 54. Actress Mia Sara is 53. TV personality Lara Spencer is 51. Rock musician Brian “Head” Welch is 50. Actor Jean Dujardin is 48. Actress Robin Tunney is 48. Actor Bumper Robinson is 46. Actress Poppy Montgomery is 45. Alt-country singer-musician Scott Avett (The Avett Brothers) is 44. Actor Ryan Hurst is 44. Actress Zoe Saldana is 42. Former NBA star Dirk Nowitzki is 42. Actor Neil Brown Jr. is 40. Actress Lauren Lee Smith is 40. Rapper Macklemore (Macklemore and Ryan Lewis) is 38. Actor Paul Dano is 36. New York Mets pitcher Jacob DeGrom is 32. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti is 31. Actor Chuku Modu (TV: “The Good Doctor”) is 30. Actor Atticus Shaffer is 22.
