Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, June 24

Today’s Birthday (06/24/22). Your work takes the spotlight this year. Grow family prosperity through disciplined, steady contribution. Shifting creative or romantic directions this summer leads to a fun, passionate autumn. Adapt with winter social changes, before exciting professional prospects illuminate your spring. Enjoy rising career, status and influence.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Your mind is full of ways to make money. Find lucrative opportunities in unexpected places. Advance to the next level. Produce excellent work.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Give in for some spontaneous fun. Indulge in your favorite obsession. Advance a personal project. Use your talents and enthusiasm. Dress to impress.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Make plans and preparations for the road ahead. Find a quiet space to organize your thoughts and possessions. Enjoy nostalgic reflection. Imagine and dream.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork allows for an unexpected victory. Pull together and cheer each other on. Go for distance, not speed. Contribute for a satisfying accomplishment.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work is gaining attention. Develop valuable talents and skills. Raise your game. Get to the heart of the matter. Envision an inspiring possibility.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Stretch boundaries. Explore an educational opportunity. Follow a fascination to develop something new. Expand cultural understanding by learning from diverse sources. Study and grow.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to grow family resources. Contribute to provide valuable support. Consider the benefits and drawbacks of a financial decision. Align on the best choice.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy some spontaneous fun with your partner. You’re on the same wavelength. Advance a mutual interest or passion. Share a special connection. Savor something delicious.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Power into your workout. You're building strength and stamina. Add something new to spice it up. Change the scenery, route or technique. Music energizes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Relax and enjoy yourself. Someone nearby is looking fine. Fun and romance take priority. Sunshine inspires outdoor activities. Share beautiful moments with people you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Take advantage of a lucky moment for a domestic improvement. Support family with a change. Share and conserve resources. Repurpose spaces and objects.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep digging. You’re learning voraciously. Discover buried treasure and unveil hidden revelations. Craft a persuasive case. Write and share. Distribute far and wide.

Michele Lee is 80. Singer Arthur Brown is 80. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 79. Guitarist Jeff Beck is 78. Singer Colin Blunstone of The Zombies is 77. Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac is 75. Actor Peter Weller is 75. Bassist John Illsley of Dire Straits is 73. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson of Black Uhuru is 72. Actor Nancy Allen ("RoboCop") is 72. Actor Joe Penny ("Jake and the Fatman," "Riptide") is 66. Singer-keyboardist Andy McCluskey of OActor rchestral Manoevres in the Dark is 63. Musician Siedah Garrett is 62. Actor Iain Glen ("Game of Thrones") is 61. Bassist Curt Smith of Tears for Fears is 61. Actor Danielle Spencer ("What's Happening") is 57. Actor Sherry Stringfield ("ER") is 55. Singer Glenn Medeiros is 52. Actor Carla Gallo ("Bones") is 47. Actor Amir Talai ("LA to Vegas") is 45. Actor Mindy Kaling ("The Mindy Project," "The Office") is 43. Actor Minka Kelly is 42. Actor Vanessa Ray ("Blue Bloods") is 41. Actor Justin Hires (2016's "MacGyver," "Rush Hour") is 37. Singer Solange Knowles is 36. Actor Max Ehrich ("The Young and the Restless," "Under the Dome") is 31. Actor Beanie Feldstein ("Lady Bird") is 29.

