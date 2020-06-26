Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, June 26

Notable birthdays: Jazz musician-film composer Dave Grusin is 86. Actor Josef Sommer is 86. Singer Billy Davis Jr. is 82. Rock singer Georgie Fame is 77. Actor Clive Francis is 74. Rhythm and blues singer Brenda Holloway is 74. Actor Michael Paul Chan is 70. Actor Robert Davi is 69. Singer-musician Mick Jones is 65. Actor Gedde Watanabe is 65. Rock singer Chris Isaak is 64. Rock singer Patty Smyth is 63. Singer Terri Nunn (Berlin) is 61. U.S. Bicycling Hall of Famer Greg LeMond is 59. Rock singer Harriet Wheeler (The Sundays) is 57. Country musician Eddie Perez (The Mavericks) is 52. Rock musician Colin Greenwood (Radiohead) is 51. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson is 50. Actor Sean Hayes is 50. Actor Matt Letscher is 50. Actor Chris O’Donnell is 50. Actor Nick Offerman is 50. Actress Rebecca Budig is 47. Retired MLB All-Star Derek Jeter is 46. Contemporary Christian musician Jeff Frankenstein (Newsboys) is 46. Country singer Gretchen Wilson is 46. Rock musician Nathan Followill (Kings of Leon) is 41. Pop-rock singer-musician Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic) is 41. Actor-musician Jason Schwartzman is 40. Actress Aubrey Plaza is 36. Actress-singer Jennette McCurdy is 28. Actress-singer Ariana Grande is 27.