Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, June 3

Today’s Birthday (06/03/22). Expand collaborations to grow this year. Cultural and educational growth follows your disciplined actions. Resolve a physical challenge this summer, building strength, health and energy for top autumn performance. A private winter gestational creative phase provides for springtime public triumph. Friends bring the spice.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Romance sparks easily. Shared finances flow better, with Mercury direct in Taurus. It’s easier to discuss money. Confusion diminishes noticeably. Barriers dissolve. Deal and bargain.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen powerfully. It’s easier to resolve misunderstandings, with Mercury direct in your sign. Serve as a translator for others who don't get each other.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider dreams. Articulate feelings privately. Keep a journal. Words and traffic flow better, with Mercury direct. Review where you've been. Plan and strategize.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Profitability rises. Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination comes together naturally now that Mercury is direct. Background noise quiets. You can hear each other again.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Negotiate, collaborate and network. It’s easier to advance professionally, with Mercury direct. Brainstorming gets more productive and creative again. Discuss possibilities. Develop opportunities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make long-distance connections. It’s easier to travel and launch, with Mercury direct. Traffic flows better. Confirm reservations. It's easier to get your message out.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration kindles. Buy, sell and discuss finances. Money flows with greater ease now that Mercury’s direct. Confusion diminishes. Sign contracts and negotiate deals.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities arise. Communication in collaboration clarifies naturally, with Mercury direct today. It’s easier to persuade, compromise and reach consensus. Send love letters and invitations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand territory. It’s easier to concentrate and communicate, with Mercury direct for three months. Discover health solutions in conversation. Learn from coaches, doctors and mentors.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Listen to your muses. It’s easier to express yourself, with Mercury direct. Practice your persuasive arts. Share your passion, possibilities and affection. Get creative.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate and strategize together. Family communications clarify, with Mercury stationing direct. Clean messes and resolve irritations. Determine domestic improvements. Share dreams and visions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Creative efforts leap forward. It’s easier to learn and express, with Mercury direct. Sign papers, post and publish your views. Communicate and connect.

Notable birthdays: The former president of Cuba, Raul Castro, is 91. Actor Irma P. Hall is 87. Rock singer Ian Hunter (Mott The Hoople) is 83. World Golf Hall of Famer Hale Irwin is 77. Actor Penelope Wilton is 76. Singer Eddie Holman is 76. Actor Tristan Rogers is 76. Musician Too Slim (Riders in the Sky) is 74. Singer Suzi Quatro is 72. Singer Deneice Williams is 72. Singer Dan Hill is 68. Actor Suzie Plakson is 64. Actor Scott Valentine is 64. Rock musician Kerry King (Slayer) is 58. Actor James Purefoy is 58. Rock singer-musician Mike Gordon is 57. TV host Anderson Cooper is 55. Country singer Jamie O'Neal is 54. Writer-director Tate Taylor is 43. Singers Gabriel and Ariel Hernandez (No Mercy) are 51. Actor Vik Sahay is 51. R&B singer Lyfe Jennings is 49. Actor Arianne Zucker is 48. Actor Nikki M. James is 41. Tennis player Rafael Nadal is 36. Actor Josh Segarra is 36. Actor-singer Lalaine is 35. Actor Sean Berdy is 29. Actor Anne Winters is 28.

