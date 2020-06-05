Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, June 5

Today’s Birthday (06/05/20). Cash flows naturally into shared accounts this year. Educational discipline pays off. Make a partnership shift that gives rise to blossoming profits. Switching family financial directions this summer inspires thoughtful planning that lays the stage for a brilliant romantic collaboration. Align energies for shared benefit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — An exploration changes. This Sagittarius Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse illuminates an educational shift in direction. Experiment with concepts. Learn from a master. Grab an opportunity.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Work out the next six-month phase together. The stakes could seem high with this Full Moon Eclipse. Shift directions with shared finances. Adapt to budgetary changes.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to changes. Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. Cooperate to resolve a test or challenge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Begin a six-month physical health and fitness phase after overcoming a barrier or obstacle. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Sagittarius Eclipse.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under the Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Sagittarius Eclipse. Begin a new six-month home and family phase.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Start a new chapter with communication and intellectual discovery, with this Sagittarius Lunar Eclipse. Shift the direction of your research over six months. Express your view.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — A turning point arises around income and finances. Discover profitable new opportunities after this Eclipse. Surpass a challenge to generate positive cash flow.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon Eclipse in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities and plans over a six-month introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams past and future. This Sagittarius Eclipse illuminates transitions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — The Sagittarius Eclipse illuminates social changes. Begin a new six-month community phase. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Collaborate for common cause with teamwork.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to professional changes. A new professional phase dawns. This Full Moon Eclipse sparks a career shift. Focus toward current passions. Discover opportunities.
Thought for Today: “What is objectionable, what is dangerous, about extremists is not that they are extreme, but that they are intolerant. The evil is not what they say about their cause, but what they say about their opponents.” — Robert F. Kennedy, U.S. senator (1925-1968).
Notable birthdays: Actor-singer Bill Hayes is 95. Broadcast journalist Bill Moyers is 86. Former Canadian Prime Minister Joe Clark is 81. Author Dame Margaret Drabble is 81. Country singer Don Reid (The Statler Brothers) is 75. Rock musician Freddie Stone (AKA Freddie Stewart) (Sly and the Family Stone) is 73. Rock singer Laurie Anderson is 73. Country singer Gail Davies is 72. Author Ken Follett is 71. Financial guru Suze Orman is 69. Rock musician Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden) is 68. Jazz musician Peter Erskine is 66. Jazz musician Kenny G is 64. Rock singer Richard Butler (Psychedelic Furs) is 64. Actress Beth Hall is 62. Actor Jeff Garlin is 58. Actress Karen Sillas is 57. Actor Ron Livingston is 53. Singer Brian McKnight is 51. Rock musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 50. Actor Mark Wahlberg is 49. Actor Chad Allen is 46. Rock musician P-Nut (311) is 46. Actress Navi Rawat is 43. Actress Liza Weil is 43. Rock musician Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy) is 41. Rock musician Seb Lefebvre (Simple Plan) is 39. Actress Chelsey Crisp is 37. Actress Amanda Crew is 34. Electronic musician Harrison Mills (Odesza) is 31. Musician/songwriter/producer DJ Mustard is 30. Actress Sophie Lowe is 30. Actor Hank Greenspan is ten.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!