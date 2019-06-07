Today’s Birthday (06/07/19). Whip up a fine romance this year. Profit through disciplined collaborative efforts. Pull in some big fish this summer, conserving some to ease a shared transition. Lucrative rewards hit joint accounts next winter, providing a personal cushion with care. You’re building something sweet together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Another can get through where you can’t. Connect and ask around. Solutions arise from unlikely sources. Take advantage of a romantic lucky twist.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Pool resources to improve your family’s living conditions. Prioritize practicalities. You can get what you need. Clean, cook and enjoy domestic arts. Create harmony.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Find solutions in your networks. Connect to exchange ideas. Edit a fantasy down to a realistic plan. Previously locked doors now swing open.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Costs may be higher than expected; income could rise too. Set a juicy goal, and go for it. You’re creative and efficient. Track the results.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — As you gain strength, you gain options. Stay on solid ground. Illusions or fantasies could distract from the job at hand. Keep an open mind.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Keep a low profile. Postpone travel or overstimulating environments. Review recent events, and make practical plans for what’s ahead. Rest and recharge. Pamper your spirit.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Benefits arise through teamwork and cooperation. You can always include another into your circle of friends. Social events delight. Keep things simple and easy.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. You’re unraveling a challenge. Gather information, and tap into hidden assets. Get support from your team. Make an amazing discovery.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make plans to get away. You’re especially inventive and creative. Get inspired by another’s adventure. Get outside to feel the wind and sun.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Brainstorm with your partner or team for lucrative ideas. Ask questions. Relax and listen. A brilliant insight shatters an illusion. Bring your strength.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Get creative with your partner. Share your ideas and inspiration. Make plans for the future. Romance is a distinct possibility. Collaborate and have fun.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your health, work and fitness. Physical action gets results. Discover solutions in conversation. Get support from a coach, trainer or doctor. Nurture your body.
Thought for Today: “That would be a good thing for them to cut on my tombstone: ‘Wherever she went, including here, it was against her better judgment.’” — Dorothy Parker, American writer (born 1893, died this date in 1967)
Notable birthdays: Movie director James Ivory is 91. Former Canadian Prime Minister John Turner is 90. Actress Virginia McKenna is 88. Singer Tom Jones is 79. Actor Ronald Pickup is 79. Poet Nikki Giovanni is 76. Actor Ken Osmond (TV: “Leave It to Beaver”) is 76. Former talk show host Jenny Jones is 73. Americana singer-songwriter Willie Nile is 71. Actress Anne Twomey is 68. Actor Liam Neeson is 67. Actress Colleen Camp is 66. Singer-songwriter Johnny Clegg is 66. Author Louise Erdrich is 65. Actor William Forsythe is 64. Record producer L.A. Reid is 63. Latin pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 62. Vice President Mike Pence is 60. Rock singer-musician Gordon Gano (The Violent Femmes) is 56. Rapper Ecstasy (Whodini) is 55. Rock musician Eric Kretz (Stone Temple Pilots) is 53. Rock musician Dave Navarro is 52. Actress Helen Baxendale is 49. Actor Karl Urban is 47. TV personality Bear Grylls is 45. Rock musician Eric Johnson (The Shins) is 43. Actress Adrienne Frantz is 41. Actor-comedian Bill Hader is 41. Actress Anna Torv is 40. Actress Larisa Oleynik is 38. Former tennis player Anna Kournikova is 38.
Actor Michael Cera is 31. Actress Shelley Buckner is 30. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 29. Actress-model Emily Ratajkowski is 28. Rapper Fetty Wap is 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.