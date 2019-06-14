Today’s Birthday (06/14/19). Realize new possibilities with your partner this year. Contribute, collaborate and build your dream together. Summer silver fills your pockets, before family financial challenges. Shared accounts flourish next winter, inspiring you toward new income sources. Support each other for greater strength, stability and fun.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Contribute to a shared venture. Follow your financial plans. Avoid arguments, especially about money. Let people know if plans change. Someone may feel rebellious.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your partner may require delicate negotiations. Decisions made now can have long-lasting effect. Ask for what you want. Draw upon hidden resources.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Dream big, and keep your own scorecard. Practice makes perfect. An experienced coach or mentor raises your game faster. Stick to your plan.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore a passion with someone who shares it. Don’t force things. You can figure it out. Ideas, communications and actions get farther. Express love and gratitude.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make domestic plans with family. How do you envision your perfect home? Don’t be afraid to change things. Create a delicious, restful, nurturing environment.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your words have a larger impact now. Choose them carefully. Clean up messes. Clarify and provide resolution. An urgent matter could pre-empt regularly scheduled programs.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re inspired to move quickly. Research a financial opportunity before committing. Do the homework. Review the data. Avoid financial arguments. Follow through.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re advancing to the next level. What you’re doing is working. Keep the pace. Patiently sidestep distractions and obstacles. Your words and actions go farther.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Beauty and peacefulness feed your spirit. Savor a good story. Indulge in nostalgic moments with old photos and memories. Discover hidden treasure.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork can generate powerful results. There’s strength in unity. Every suggestion won’t work. Patiently work it out. Keep the faith. You’re better together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Crazy dreams seem possible. Professional opportunities arise through networking and participating in a larger conversation. Someone important is impressed. Follow through. Take your best shot.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Spread your wings and fly. Get outside and explore new ideas and concepts. Discover another language or culture. Learn through direct and shared experience.
Thought for Today: “The flag of the United States has not been created by rhetorical sentences in declarations of independence and in bills of rights. It has been created by the experience of a great people, and nothing is written upon it that has not been written by their life. It is the embodiment, not of a sentiment, but of a history.” — President Woodrow Wilson (1856-1924), in an address delivered on June 14, 1915
Notable birthdays: Actress Marla Gibbs is 88. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., is 80. Country-rock musician Spooner Oldham is 76. Rock singer Rod Argent is 74. President Donald Trump is 73. Singer Janet Lennon is 73.Rock musician Barry Melton is 72.Rock musician Alan White is 70.Actor Eddie Mekka is 67. Actor Will Patton is 65. Olympic gold medal speed skater Eric Heiden is 61. Jazz musician Marcus Miller is 60. Singer Boy George is 58. Rock musician Chris DeGarmo is 56. Actress Traylor Howard is 53. Actress Yasmine Bleeth is 51. Actor Faizon Love is 51. Actor Stephen Wallem is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Steffi Graf is 50. Actor Sullivan Stapleton is 42. Screenwriter Diablo Cody is 41. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor is 37. Actor Torrance Coombs is 36. Actor J.R. Martinez is 36. Actor-singer Kevin McHale is 31. Actress Lucy Hale is 30. Pop singer Jesy Nelson is 28. Country singer Joel Crouse is 27. Actor Daryl Sabara is 27.
