Today’s Birthday (06/21/19). Your healthy practices are making you stronger this year. Coordinated collaboration strengthens your partnership. A personal epiphany this summer leads to a partnership plot twist. Romance sparks anew next winter, leading to new directions with your self-expression. Exercise and sunshine feed your spirit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Friends provide support. Consider spiritual questions. Deep faith can seem missing, with Neptune retrograde over the next five months. Practice compassion, especially with yourself.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Explore and investigate this month, with the Sun in Cancer. Study and learn new tricks. Do the homework before dashing off. Make long-range plans.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy studies, research and nostalgia. Reaffirm old bonds, with Neptune retrograde for five months. Review and revise long-term goals. Revisit favorite people, places and ideas.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re strong, smart and disciplined this month, with the Sun in your sign. Make the most of it. Use your power for good.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate with your partner. Consider new ways to benefit shared finances over five months, with Neptune retrograde. Revise arrangements. Plug any leaks. Conserve resources.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You have extra team support, with the Sun in Cancer. Group activities go well this month. It’s party time. Advance through social interactions and connections.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Revise your physical routine, with Neptune retrograde. Meditate. Balance stress or burnout with relaxation and peace for five months. Weave magic and dreams into your work.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home centers you. Venture into new areas, with the Sun in Cancer. Travel and studies benefit this month. Explore, study and incite some adventure.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Neptune’s five-month retrograde phase inspires peaceful contemplation. Privacy soothes. Reflect on old dreams and ambitions. Abandon unsatisfying pursuits. Practice self-compassion as well as serving others.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Cash flow rises. This month, with the Sun in Cancer, focus on strengthening your relationships. Compromise, negotiate, and look for situations where both sides win.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Imagine the life you want and plot your course. You’re especially insightful and sensitive over five months, with Neptune retrograde. Take one step at a time.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — The next month especially favors romance under the Cancer Sun. You’re lucky in love (and money). Find a new passion project. Fall in love again.
Thought for Today: “In America, to look a couple of years younger than you actually are is not only an achievement for which you are to be congratulated, it is patriotic.” — Cynthia Propper Seton, American writer (1926-1982)
Notable birthdays: Composer Lalo Schifrin is 87. Actor Bernie Kopell is 86. Actor Monte Markham is 84. Songwriter Don Black is 81. Actress Mariette Hartley is 79. Comedian Joe Flaherty is 78. Rock singer-musician Ray Davies is 75. Actress Meredith Baxter is 72. Actor Michael Gross is 72. Rock musician Joe Molland is 72. Rock musician Don Airey is 71. Rock musician Joey Kramer is 69. Rock musician Nils Lofgren is 68. Actress Robyn Douglass is 67. Actor Leigh McCloskey is 64. Cartoonist Berke Breathed is 62. Actor Josh Pais is 61. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 60. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is 59. Actor Marc Copage is 57. Actress Sammi Davis is 55. Actor Doug Savant is 55. Country musician Porter Howell is 55. Writer-director Lana Wachowski is 54. Actress Carrie Preston is 52. Actress Paula Irvine is 51. Rapper/producer Pete Rock is 49. Country singer Allison Moorer is 47. Actress Juliette Lewis is 46. Actress Maggie Siff is 45. Musician Justin Cary is 44. Rock musician Mike Einziger is 43. Actor Chris Pratt is 40. Rock singer Brandon Flowers is 38. Britain’s Prince William is 37. Actor Jussie Smollett is 37. Actor Michael Malarkey is 36. Pop singer Kris Allen is 34. Pop/rock singer Lana Del Rey is 34. Actor Jascha Washington is 30. Country musician Chandler Baldwin is 27. Pop singer Rebecca Black is 22.
