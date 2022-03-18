Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, March 18

Today’s Birthday (03/18/22). This year favors imagination, planning and preparation. Consistent efforts lay strong foundations. A creative victory flowers. Shift educational and research directions this summer, as conditions for travel and studies improve dramatically next autumn. Winter changes require story or messaging revisions. Dare to dream big.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your partner’s opinion is important. Handle basic responsibilities and then do something fun together. Discuss the future. Share dreams and curiosities. Imagine the possibilities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Step lively. All that practice is paying off. Conditions favor taking physical action. Extra points for passion. Nurture yourself for best performance. Aim for excellence.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Prepare for fun. Put all the pieces in place: great company, diversions and snacks. Align your words, actions and dreams. You’re especially lucky in love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Upgrade home comforts and beauty for lasting value. It’s amazing what you can do with paint or new linens. Nurture yourself by improving your surroundings.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dig deeper into your subject. Traffic flows more freely now. Your words and actions can have lasting benefit. Read, write and get the word out.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Extra profits are available. Grow savings on the foundations you’ve already built. Grab a lucky break toward a long-held dream. Focus on raking it in.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re strong and growing stronger. Everything seems possible. Advance your personal agenda by leaps and bounds. Provide leadership, generosity and compassion.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Find a peaceful spot that encourages creativity and imagination. Listen to intuition, muses and dreams. Revise plans and objectives. Organize. Discover hidden treasure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You have more friends than you realized. Share what you’re learning. Social connections reveal interesting opportunities, potential fun and new possibilities. Participate together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — A road to professional advancement beckons. Opportunities flow freely. Grab a lucky break and run with it. Invite participation. Positivity persuades. Love energizes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Things are falling into place. An adventure develops in new directions. Explore fascinating educational opportunities. Study and learn about a subject of your passion.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Together, you’re more powerful. Visualize immense success and collaborate to realize the vision. Coordinate lucrative actions. A push now pays extra.

Notable birthdays: Composer John Kander is 95. Actor Brad Dourif is 72. Jazz musician Bill Frisell is 71. Singer Irene Cara is 63. Alt-country musician Karen Grotberg (The Jayhawks) is 63. Movie writer-director Luc Besson is 63. Actor Geoffrey Owens is 61. Actor Thomas Ian Griffith is 60. Singer-songwriter James McMurtry is 60. TV personality Mike Rowe is 60. Singer-actor Vanessa L. Williams is 59. Olympic gold medal speedskater Bonnie Blair is 58. Actor David Cubitt is 57. Rock musician Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains) is 56. Rock singer-musician Miki Berenyi is 55. Actor Michael Bergin is 53. Rapper-actor-talk show host Queen Latifah is 52. Actor-comedian Dane Cook is 50.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0