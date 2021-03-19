Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, March 19

Today’s Birthday (03/19/21). Lay foundations for bold visions this year. Organize and coordinate consistent efforts for a long-term prize. Navigating shifting professional conditions this spring leads to a delightful family phase. Changing directions with a creative project this winter leads to a career highlight. Imagine, plan and organize.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on practical correspondence and communications. Distractions abound. Ignore rumors or gossip. Strengthen foundational structures. Patiently clarify. Avoid crowds, controversy or noise.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor financial conditions. Balances expenses with income. Shop carefully for best value. Minimize risk or fuss. Expect delays and misunderstandings. Pad the budget.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Think before speaking. You could blurt something you regret. Edit statements carefully. Minimize cost or hassle. Verify value before committing. Follow your own rules.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Stop and consider. Rest and recharge. Avoid noise, crowds or distraction. Peaceful privacy soothes and satisfies. Enjoy relaxing rituals. Imagine, plan and prepare.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Support team efforts without engaging in gossip or controversy. Dreams and illusions fade. Take action for concrete results. Reinforce structural supports. Pull together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Forge ahead with professional priorities. Let go of preconceptions or assumptions. Misunderstandings and mistakes abound. Ignore distractions. Patiently reinforce basic foundational elements.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Stick to digital explorations. Monitor news and conditions. Avoid risky situations. Passions could get stirred. Keep your tone respectful. Dig into research and studies.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Tune out the chaos or noise. Focus on basic shared financial priorities. Minimize risk. Organize papers, files and applications. Allocate resources and monitor budgets.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Compromise with your partner. Keep your bargains, sense of humor and patience. Clarify miscommunications. Avoid rumors, gossip or misinformation. Reduce noise or distraction.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical efforts get farther than words, which can get tangled. Work for satisfying results. Avoid distractions, confusion or chaos. Clean messes. Prioritize basics.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Focus on basics, like love, family and sunshine. Feed roots and shoots. Avoid sensitivities or controversy. Relax and enjoy simple pleasures with your inner circle.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Settle into domesticity. Things could get messy. Misunderstandings and mistakes come easily. Take it easy. Patiently forgive miscommunications. Find simple fun at home.
Notable birthdays: Actor Renee Taylor is 88. Actor Ursula Andress is 85. Singer Clarence “Frogman” Henry is 84. Singer Ruth Pointer (The Pointer Sisters) is 75. Actor Glenn Close is 74. Actor Bruce Willis is 66. Actor-comedian Mary Scheer is 58. Playwright Neil LaBute is 58. Actor Connor Trinneer is 52. Rock musician Gert Bettens (K’s Choice) is 51. Rapper Bun B is 48. Rock musician Zach Lind (Jimmy Eat World) is 45. Actor Virginia Williams is 43. Actor Abby Brammell is 42. MLB pitcher Clayton Kershaw is 33. Actor Craig Lamar Traylor is 32. Actor Philip Bolden is 26.