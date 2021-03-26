Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, March 26

Today’s Birthday (03/26/21). Fortune follows community participation this year. Strong friendship, teamwork and partnership are your golden ticket. Shift your springtime investigation around obstacles before a creative project flowers this summer. Winter financial barriers or delays motivate discovery with an exciting educational exploration. Deepen collaboration and connection.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Take care of yourself. Slow to avoid accidents. Listen to your body. Go around obstacles carefully. Avoid risk or hassle. Aim for balance.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Romantic plans could take a twist. Keep an open mind. Avoid obstacles, controversy or irritations. Relax and have fun. Find hidden opportunities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize home and family matters. A surprise requires adaptation. Don’t try to force things. Gentle pressure works better. Make domestic repairs and upgrades.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Words can get twisted. Miscommunication and misinformation abound. Simplify, clarify and wait for developments. Invite, but don’t push. Wait to launch creative projects.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Pursue lucrative opportunities if possible. Don’t get pushy, though. Pay attention to the mood. Adapt around confusion or changes. Listen more than speaking.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Observe the situation before launching. A personal opportunity seems tempting. Consider potential, possibilities and consequences. Carefully sidestep any obvious barriers. Take care of yourself.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Lay low and hide into your sanctuary. Avoid risk, controversy or noise. Soothe sensitivities in private pursuits. Savor peaceful rituals, nature and beauty.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Patience comes in handy, especially on committees, groups and teams. Don’t get pushy. Wait for better conditions to launch. Stay objective in a tense situation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Work takes priority. Assess a challenge. Get creative to find a way around an obstacle. Money saved is money earned. Consider options and potential solutions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Postpone advancement. Wait for better travel conditions. Limitations, delays and barriers abound. Find inventive solutions around logistical challenges. Study a subject of interest.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Review shared accounts to ensure positive cash flow. Maintain momentum as you can. An unexpected opportunity or expense could arise. Stay flexible and avoid controversy.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — A partner’s support helps navigate a change. Minimize risk. Wait for better conditions to advance. Stay flexible around barriers. Provide an open hand.
Notable birthdays: Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is 91. Actor Alan Arkin is 87. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is 86. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 81. Actor James Caan is 81. Author Erica Jong is 79. Journalist Bob Woodward is 78. Singer Diana Ross is 77. Actor Johnny Crawford is 75. Rock singer Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) is 73. Singer and TV personality Vicki Lawrence is 72. Actor Ernest Thomas is 72. Comedian Martin Short is 71. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 71. Movie composer Alan Silvestri is 71. Rock musician Monte Yoho is 69. Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is 68.
Radio talk show host Curtis Sliwa is 67. Country singer Dean Dillon is 66. Country singer Charly McClain is 65. TV personality Leeza Gibbons is 64. Actor Ellia English is 62. Actor Jennifer Grey is 61. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen is 61. Actor Billy Warlock is 60. Actor Eric Allan Kramer is 59. Basketball and College Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton is 59. Actor Michael Imperioli is 55. Rock musician James Iha is 53. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 53. Movie director Martin McDonagh (Film: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) is 51. Actor Leslie Mann is 49. Actor T.R. Knight is 48. Rapper Juvenile is 46. Actor Amy Smart is 45. Actor Bianca Kajlich is 44. Moderator Margaret Brennan (TV: “Face the Nation”) is 41. Actor Sterling Sulieman is 37. Actor Keira Knightley is 36. Rapper J-Kwon is 35. Actor Carly Chaikin is 31.