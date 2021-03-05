Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, March 5

Today’s Birthday (03/05/21). Innovate, invent and reinvent this year. Dedicated efforts set the stage for success. Professional or industrial challenges this spring lead to a domestic renovation phase. Next winter brings a shift in communications, leading to a career boost. Plan carefully and coordinate implementation to realize dreams.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — An investigation might not go as planned. You may discover a hidden mess. Expand your territory with new possibilities. An intensely creative moment flowers naturally.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Work with someone who sees your blind spot. A formidable financial barrier blocks the path. You can get what’s needed. Pull together for common gain.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your partnership deepens beyond superficial. Dreamy illusions have evaporated. Common passion binds you. Keep your agreements. Expand your collaboration. Communication and creativity win.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Heed recommendations and warnings. Prioritize health, work and vitality. Maintain physical practices. Avoid risky propositions and relax instead. A beneficial development is worth waiting for.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — An interruption could disrupt your fun. Work could interfere with play. Clean messes and make repairs. Handle practical priorities and relax with your inner circle.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Things could be messy. You can see what doesn’t work. Talk about the domestic changes you’d love to make. Discover the perfect solution.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Hidden truths could blurt out. Avoid sharp words, rumors or gossip. Edit before releasing public communications. You’re especially persuasive. Use your clever charms.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Review financial or client accounts. You can see what’s missing. Schedule steps to take. Lucrative opportunities beckon. Doors that were previously closed are opening.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re gaining influence, despite self-doubt. Friends keep you headed in the right direction. Expand your personal growth and development. You’re learning valuable new tricks.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Allow yourself time to process recent transitions. Old assumptions or fantasies dissipate. Ugly truths get illuminated. Creativity and innovation spark. Envision and plan.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Barriers could disrupt socializing. You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Keep practicing with your team. Find innovative solutions and new ways to connect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Get expert support with a professional challenge. Get clear on the desired result, before pushing to fulfill it. Someone influential is paying attention.
Notable birthdays: Actor Paul Sand is 89. Actor James B. Sikking is 87. Actor Dean Stockwell is 85. Actor Fred Williamson is 83. Actor Samantha Eggar is 82. Actor Michael Warren is 75. Actor Eddie Hodges is 74. Singer Eddy Grant is 73. Rock musician Alan Clark (Dire Straits) is 69. Actor-comedian Marsha Warfield is 67. Magician Penn Jillette is 66. Actor Adriana Barraza is 65. Actor Talia Balsam is 62. Rock singers Charlie and Craig Reid (The Proclaimers) are 59. Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is 55. Actor Paul Blackthorne is 52. Rock musician John Frusciante is 51. Singer Rome is 51. Actor Kevin Connolly is 47. Actor Eva Mendes is 47. Actor Jill Ritchie is 47. Actor Jolene Blalock is 46. Model Niki Taylor is 46. Actor Kimberly McCullough is 43. Actor Karolina Wydra is 40. Singer-songwriter Amanda Shires is 39. Actor Dominique McElligott is 35. Actor Sterling Knight is 32. Actor Jake Lloyd is 32. Actor Micah Fowler is 23.