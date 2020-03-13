Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, March 13

Today’s Birthday (03/13/20). Get social to grow this year. Practice and coordinate together for incredible results. Glory delights your team before a new romantic path appears. A professional redirection next summer reveals a new love. Navigate home challenges next winter before a professional flowering. Share and collaborate.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for shared profits. Take advantage of favorable conditions. Previously closed doors open with ease. Make powerful connections. Follow through.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with a partner on a deeper level. Build a dream together. Put your action where your heart is. Take advantage of a lucky opportunity.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A long-lasting health benefit comes your way. Improve the level of your physical performance with consistent practice. Contribution is good for your heart.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially charismatic and attractive. Go for your heart’s desire. Everything seems possible. Make a delightful connection with someone you admire. Give in to romance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Find creative ways to increase your family’s domestic comforts. Take advantage of a lucky opportunity. Find the perfect thing. Celebrate together. Share something delicious.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Apply optimism and persuasive charms to advance an important cause. Good news comes from far away. Share your energy, enthusiasm and positive message.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Generate positive cash flow. Good fortune could line your pockets with silver. Provide excellent service. Grow your savings. Contribute to causes that matter to you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Put in extra effort. Quick action benefits you personally. You’re gaining confidence. Aim to exceed your own expectations. Draw upon hidden resources and good fortune.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow to observe and consider. Review maps and plans. Adjust strategies to adapt to a lucky opportunity. An excellent, innovative idea can flower with attention.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Share encouragement to advance a common cause. Take a philosophical high road. Collaborate with friends for a matter of shared passion. Celebrate community victories.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Your work is gaining respect. Advance an exciting professional project. One person’s ideas spark another’s. Listen to your creative muses. Brainstorm and collaborate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — It’s easy to both learn and teach. Expand your boundaries. Travel and studies provide rich reward. Achieve new understanding and share your discoveries.
Thought for Today: “History repeats itself. That’s one of the things wrong with history.” — Clarence Darrow, American lawyer (born 1857, died this date in 1938).
Notable birthdays: Jazz musician Roy Haynes is 95. Country singer Jan Howard is 90. Songwriter Mike Stoller is 87. Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka is 81. R&B/gospel singer Candi Staton is 80. Opera singer Julia Migenes is 71. Actor William H. Macy is 70. Comedian Robin Duke is 66. Actress Dana Delany is 64. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., is 63. Rock musician Adam Clayton (U2) is 60. Jazz musician Terence Blanchard is 58. Actor Christopher Collet is 52. Rock musician Matt McDonough (Mudvayne) is 51. Actress Annabeth Gish is 49. Actress Tracy Wells is 49. Rapper-actor Common is 48. Rapper Khujo (Goodie Mob, The Lumberjacks) is 48. Singer Glenn Lewis is 45. Actor Danny Masterson is 44. Bluegrass musician Clayton Campbell (The Gibson Brothers) is 39. Actor Noel Fisher is 36. Singers Natalie and Nicole Albino (Nina Sky) are 36. Actor Emile Hirsch is 35. Olympic gold medal skier Mikaela Shiffrin is 25. Tennis star Coco Gauff is 16.