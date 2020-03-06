Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, March 6

Today’s Birthday (03/06/20). Fortune follows collaboration this year. Strategic coordination wins with disciplined action. Shared winter accomplishments come before you navigate a love challenge. A professional obstacle this summer leads to romantic breakthroughs and team changes. Winter domestic renovations motivate a career blastoff. Connect and grow stronger together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Harmony may require effort. Relax and take it easy. Go for substance over symbolism. You don’t have the full picture; wait to make important decisions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Clean up a household mess. Avoid controversy or provocation. Adapt to an unexpected change. Sometimes it’s good to tear everything down and start over.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Diplomacy saves time, energy and money. Discuss recent changes and potential adaptation strategies. Listen and learn. The truth gets revealed. Don’t react blindly. Consider well.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Confirm intuition with hard facts. Costs may be higher than expected. Estimate the resources required. Keep your deadlines. You can get what you need.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Use your optimism and confidence to collaborate on a solution to navigate unpredictable circumstances. Avoid stepping on toes. Keep it practical and simple.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Look back for insight on the road ahead. Envision an ideal situation. Notice the gap between what’s so now and what you want. Schedule carefully.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Refine your team strategy to deal with unexpected changes. Hold meetings and gatherings. It could get messy or chaotic. Stick to simple, clear messaging.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A professional challenge requires attention. Don’t spend if you don’t have to. Patiently review. You may need to take something apart and rebuild it better.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your exploration takes an unusual twist. Adapt in real time to unexpected conditions. Restraint serves you well. Resolve details in advance. Communication is key.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Monitor budgets carefully with a joint venture. Avoid overindulging or overspending. If you make a mess, clean it up. Collaborate for common gain.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate and delegate with your partner. Strategize to navigate an unforeseen pothole. Stay patient, especially with the ones you love. Clean up messes later.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Balance your physical actions, work and exercise with good food and sleep. Don’t worry about money (or spend much, either.) Guard your energy.
Thought for Today: “Don’t be ‘consistent,’ but be simply true.” — Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., U.S. Supreme Court justice (1841-1935).
Notable birthdays: Former FBI and CIA director William Webster is 96. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan is 94. Dancer-actress Carmen de Lavallade is 89. Former Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova is 83. Former Sen. Christopher “Kit” Bond, R-Mo., is 81. Actress-writer Joanna Miles is 80. Actor Ben Murphy is 78. Opera singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa is 76. Singer Mary Wilson (The Supremes) is 76. Rock musician Hugh Grundy (The Zombies) is 75. Rock singer-musician David Gilmour (Pink Floyd) is 74. Actress Anna Maria Horsford is 73. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 73. Singer Kiki Dee is 73. TV consumer reporter John Stossel is 73. Composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz is 72. Rock singer-musician Phil Alvin (The Blasters) is 67. Sports correspondent Armen Keteyian is 67. Actor Tom Arnold is 61. Actor D.L. Hughley is 57. Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 56. Actor Shuler Hensley is 53. Actress Connie Britton is 53. Actress Moira Kelly is 52. Actress Amy Pietz is 51. Rock musician Chris Broderick (Megadeth) is 50. Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is 48. Country singer Trent Willmon is 47. Country musician Shan Farmer (formerly w/Ricochet) is 46. Rapper Beanie Sigel is 46. Rapper Bubba Sparxxx is 43. Actor Shawn Evans is 40. Rock musician Chris Tomson (Vampire Weekend) is 36. MLB pitcher Jake Arrieta is 34. Actor Eli Marienthal is 34. Actor Jimmy Galeota is 34. Rapper/producer Tyler, the Creator is 29. Actor Dillon Freasier is 24. Actress Savannah Stehlin is 24. Actress Millicent Simmonds (Film: “Wonderstruck”) is 17.