Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, May 1

Today’s Birthday (05/01/20). Broaden your terrain this year. Discipline and organization build strong professional foundations. Reaching a shared financial obstacle this summer leads to a communication breakthrough. Adapt to changing conditions. Shift income sources next winter for a bonus in your shared accounts. Win through collaboration.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can see what wasn’t clear before. Gain an unexpected insight into health, wellness and physical energy. Focus action toward building core strength.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Brilliant creativity flowers along with unexpected romance. Enjoy profound conversations with people you love. Savor spontaneous fun and games. Get playful together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Talk about ways to make your home dreamier. You’re especially intuitive. Share insights with family and housemates. Clean and organize. Add color and spice.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Things are starting to make sense. Take future appreciation into account. Make a creative revelation or discovery. Listen to your muses and follow their instructions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re full of creative moneymaking ideas. Let other people’s resources work for you through partnership and collaboration. Avoid controversy or fuss. Discuss lucrative possibilities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Talk about personal dreams and visions for the future you’d love to inhabit. As you gain strength, you also gain options. Nurture your energy.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — New insights guide your thinking. Consider long-term dreams and revise plans to adapt to current changes. Peaceful productivity leads to revelations and discovery.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Learn from other viewpoints. Share resources, information and insight with friends and allies. Find what you need nearby. Connect and collaborate for common good.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on professional priorities. Make an unexpected and beneficial connection. Watch for opportunities and find them. You’re gaining respect and influence. Keep producing results.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Make long-distance connections with far-reaching impacts. An educational opportunity draws you into a new world. Broaden your perspective by studying new cultures, arts and flavors.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Solve a financial puzzle, aided by a small miracle. Meetings could conflict with family time. Changes necessitate budget revisions. Plan strategically. Join forces for funding.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your creative collaboration sparks into flame. Share brilliant ideas with your partner, and prioritize the hottest possibilities. Romance flowers naturally as you express and connect.
Thought for Today: “Anyone who is satisfied to stand still should not complain when others pass him.” — Italian proverb.
Notable birthdays: Singer Judy Collins is 81. Actor Stephen Macht is 78. Singer Rita Coolidge is 75. Pop singer Nick Fortuna (The Buckinghams) is 74. Actor-director Douglas Barr is 71. Actor Dann Florek is 69. Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. is 66. Actor Byron Stewart is 64. Hall of Fame jockey Steve Cauthen is 60. Actress Maia Morgenstern is 58. Actor Scott Coffey is 56. Country singer Wayne Hancock is 55. Actor Charlie Schlatter is 54. Country singer Tim McGraw is 53. Rock musician Johnny Colt is 52. Rock musician D’Arcy is 52. Movie director Wes Anderson is 51. Actress Julie Benz is 48. Actor Bailey Chase is 48. Country singer Cory Morrow is 48. Gospel/rhythm-and-blues singer Tina Campbell (Mary Mary) is 46. Actor Darius McCrary is 44. Actor Jamie Dornan is 38. Actress Kerry Bishe is 36. TV personality Abby Huntsman is 34. Actress Lizzy Greene is 17.
