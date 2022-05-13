Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, May 13

Today’s Birthday (05/13/22). Dreams can come true this year. Career opportunities flower with persistence, patience and disciplined efforts. Personal breakthroughs illuminate this spring, before summer challenges require collaboration. Partnership flowers this autumn, inspiring a personal change next winter. Plan the steps for natural progression to realize your vision.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Clean messes and clear the space with your partner. Remove irritants like dirty dishes or laundry. Focus on here and now. Share something delicious.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Slow to avoid hidden dangers. Maintain your workout and healthy eating routines. Focus on basic moves, rather than the tricky stuff. Nurture wellness.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Support someone you love through a transition. Compassion and empathy grow your own heart stronger. And it’s contagious. What you give comes back to you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Make a domestic change you’ve been wanting. It may take a mess to make a lasting improvement. Paint provides an inexpensive brightening. Beautify your rooms.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can see what doesn’t work with a creative project. Edit and revise. Underline fundamental elements. Organize and clarify. Polish with illustration and design.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor cash flow to maintain consistency and meet the budget. Adapt around an unplanned expense by shifting priorities. Prioritize basics and postpone the rest.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pay extra attention to yourself. Eat, dress and rest well. Reconsider the direction to take. Choose upon reflection. Make a positive change.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Reflect upon the incredible changes going on all around. Give thanks for what you’ve got. Support and be supported with transitions. Make a spiritual connection.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Connect and listen. Support friends adapting to loss or changes. Lean on others with your own challenges. Share the load and the rewards. Nurture hearts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take one step at a time with a professional challenge. Ignore the big picture. Focus on one task and then the next. You’ve got this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Rest and study. Research and investigate. As your productivity rises, so does your heart and spirit. Recharge and do the homework. Explore possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to adapt around a shared financial challenge. Shift the budget for new priorities. Disciplined efforts get satisfying results. Focus on short-term necessities.

Notable birthdays: Actor Buck Taylor is 84. Actor Harvey Keitel is 83. Author Charles Baxter is 75. Actor Zoe Wanamaker is 74. Actor Franklyn Ajaye is 73. Singer Stevie Wonder is 72. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich is 70. Actor Leslie Winston is 66. Producer-writer Alan Ball is 65. Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is 61. “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is 58. Rock musician John Richardson is 58. Actor Tom Verica is 58. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 56. Actor Susan Floyd is 54. Actor Brian Geraghty is 47. Actor Samantha Morton is 45. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is 45. Former NBA player Mike Bibby is 44. Rock musician Mickey Madden (Maroon 5) is 43. Actor Iwan Rheon is 37. Actor-writer-director Lena Dunham is 36. Actor Robert Pattinson is 36. Actor Candice Accola King is 35. Actor Hunter Parrish is 35. Folk-rock musician Wylie Gelber (Dawes) is 34. NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is 34. Actor Debby Ryan is 29.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0