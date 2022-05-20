Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, May 20

Today’s Birthday (05/20/22). Grow through private productivity this year. Professional status rises with steady, disciplined participation. Springtime glory and confidence help you support your partner with a summer change. Autumn romance and creative collaboration provide comfort with winter’s personal reorientation. Prioritize private time for reflection and dreaming.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Tackle intellectual puzzles and creative projects. You’re especially brilliant, with the Sun in Gemini for the next month. Learn from experts. Connect and network.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — There’s more money coming in this month. The Gemini Sun favors profitable efforts. Put together valuable deals. Take charge for a productive harvest.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Write your own itinerary. You’re especially confident and powerful for the next month. Communication opens doors. Tap into your passion, imagination and creativity.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful privacy recharges you. Finish old projects, organize plans and prepare for what’s next over the next month. Nature, laughter and music revive your spirit.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends bring fun and partnership over the next four weeks. The Sun in Gemini favors group activities, teamwork and community collaboration. Realize big dreams together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Discuss career plans and ideas. Over the next month, new professional opportunities open up. Prepare your marketing materials, resumes and portfolios. Catch an exciting wave.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Seek new territory. Expand your influence, understanding and knowledge over the next month, with the Sun in Gemini. Travel beckons. Study, investigate and explore.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Imagine perfection with your partner. Your collaboration gets profitable, with the Gemini Sun this month. Figure out how to pay for new domestic possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Words come easily and creativity sparks. Romance and partnership flower over the next month, with the Sun in Gemini. Savor delicious conversations and laughter.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Your work and physical moves seem energized by the Gemini Sun. Workouts build strength, endurance and muscle. Nurture your health, vitality and fitness.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize fun, romance and creativity over the next month, with the Sun in Gemini. Love inspires you into action. Enjoy the company of someone attractive.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider domestic improvement possibilities. Research options and plan upgrades. Family matters take priority this month under the Gemini Sun. Nurture the ones you love.

Notable birthdays: Actor-author James McEachin is 92. Actor Anthony Zerbe is 86. Actor David Proval is 80. Singer-actor Cher is 76. Actor-comedian Dave Thomas is 74. Rock musician Warren Cann is 72. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, is 71. Former New York Gov. David Paterson is 68. Delaware Gov. John Carney is 66. Actor Dean Butler is 66. TV-radio personality Ron Reagan is 64. Rock musician Jane Wiedlin (The Go-Go's) is 64. Actor Bronson Pinchot is 63. Singer Susan Cowsill is 63. Actor John Billingsley is 62. Actor Tony Goldwyn is 62. Singer Nick Heyward is 61. TV personality Ted Allen is 57. Actor Mindy Cohn is 56. Rock musician Tom Gorman (Belly) is 56. Actor Gina Ravera is 56. Actor Timothy Olyphant is 54. Former race car driver Tony Stewart is 51. Rapper Busta Rhymes is 50. Actor Daya Vaidya is 49. Actor Matt Czuchry is 45. Actor Angela Goethals is 45. Actor-singer Naturi Naughton is 38. Country singer Jon Pardi is 37.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0