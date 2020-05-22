Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, May 22

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Today’s Birthday (05/22/20). Collaboration generates shared profits this year. Persistent practice advances your education. Navigate tricky waters with your partner this summer, motivating a cash flow surge. Review and make changes with family finances. A personal transition next winter serves as prelude to a fine romance. Grow stronger together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this Gemini New Moon. Share gratitude and appreciation. Reach out for a powerful connection.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Use creative communications for sales and marketing under this Gemini New Moon. Step into new levels of prosperity. Begin a lucrative phase.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — A new personal phase dawns with this New Moon in your sign. Take charge. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels.