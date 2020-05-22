Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, May 22

Today’s Birthday (05/22/20). Collaboration generates shared profits this year. Persistent practice advances your education. Navigate tricky waters with your partner this summer, motivating a cash flow surge. Review and make changes with family finances. A personal transition next winter serves as prelude to a fine romance. Grow stronger together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this Gemini New Moon. Share gratitude and appreciation. Reach out for a powerful connection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Use creative communications for sales and marketing under this Gemini New Moon. Step into new levels of prosperity. Begin a lucrative phase.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — A new personal phase dawns with this New Moon in your sign. Take charge. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Support a group endeavor to new heights. Breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community inspire New Moon celebration. Teamwork generates miraculous results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities shine under this Gemini New Moon. Accept new responsibilities as you prepare. Develop projects from an idea to reality. Innovate and create.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Study with a master. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider different views and perspectives. Reach out for a long-distance connection.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this Gemini New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Support each other through changes or transformations. Partnership blossoms under this New Moon. Begin a new chapter together. Collaborations flower beautifully with nurturing.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Your physical moves seem energized. This New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — This New Moon initiates a two-week family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A new domestic phase arises with this New Moon. A seed planted long ago flowers.
Thought for Today: “Pride is an admission of weakness; it secretly fears all competition and dreads all rivals.” — Bishop Fulton J. Sheen, American religious leader (1895-1979).
Notable birthdays: Actor Michael Constantine is 93. Conductor Peter Nero is 86. Actor-director Richard Benjamin is 82. Actor Frank Converse is 82. Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw is 80. Actress Barbara Parkins is 78. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Tommy John is 77. Songwriter Bernie Taupin is 70. Actor-producer Al Corley is 65. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is 63. Singer Morrissey is 61. Actress Ann Cusack is 59. Country musician Dana Williams (Diamond Rio) is 59. Rock musician Jesse Valenzuela is 58. Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence is 56. Former White House Press Secretary Jay Carney is 55. Rhythm-and-blues singer Johnny Gill (New Edition) is 54. Rock musician Dan Roberts (Crash Test Dummies) is 53.
Actress Brooke Smith is 53. Actor Michael Kelly is 51. Model Naomi Campbell is 50. Actress Anna Belknap is 48. Actress Alison Eastwood is 48. Singer Donell Jones is 47. Actor Sean Gunn is 46. Actress A.J. Langer is 46. Actress Ginnifer Goodwin is 42. Rhythm-and-blues singer Vivian Green is 41. Actress Maggie Q is 41. Olympic gold medal speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno is 38. Actress Molly Ephraim (TV: “Last Man Standing”) is 34. Tennis player Novak Djokovic is 33. Actress Anna Baryshnikov (TV: “Superior Donuts”) is 28. Actress Camren Bicondova is 21.
