Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, May 27

Today’s Birthday (05/27/22). Teamwork is your superpower this year. Explore and investigate with methodical discipline for valuable results. Summer work and health changes inspire autumn practices for growing strength. Dreaming and planning privately this winter recharges you before springtime fun with friends. What comes around, goes around.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Your mind is full of lucrative ideas and possibilities. Bounce them off a trusted friend. Take advantage of a hidden opportunity wrapped in changes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re shining. Discover something new about yourself. Expand a personal possibility. Develop and refresh your image, branding and style. Put on your superpower suit.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Find a peaceful spot where you can develop your ideas without distractions. Creativity surges and inspires action. Prepare to take advantage of upcoming changes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Fun with friends recharges you. Enjoy people with shared ideals, interests and connection. Support others and be supported. Community contribution feeds your spirit.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Discover professional solutions in conversation. Take advantage of a hidden opportunity. Keep deadlines and agreements. Determination and communication are your superpowers. Make valuable connections.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your educational horizons. An unexpected opportunity is worth pursuit. Make backup plans while advancing on an exciting goal. Consider which road. Possibilities abound.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practicality with investments and finances pays off. Revise budgets to fix errors and find opportunities for growth. Collaboration and partnership get lucrative. Brainstorm together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You and your partner are in sync. Listen for what’s wanted and needed. Provide support before it’s requested. You have each other’s back.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Refine your technique with physical activities. Make adjustments to tweak for higher performance. Build strength and endurance with exercise, good food and sleep.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Relax and enjoy the company of people you love. Have an intimate conversation. Express your creativity and passion. Have fun with someone special.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Talk with family about the domestic improvements you’d like. Find clever solutions. Collaborate for common gain. Beautify your surroundings. Home feeds your spirit.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Write and share your story. Publish, broadcast and launch promotional campaigns. Communication channels are wide open. Get the word out for a heartfelt cause.

Notable birthdays: Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is 99. Author John Barth is 92. Actor Lee Meriwether is 87. Musician Ramsey Lewis is 87. Actor Louis Gossett Jr. is 86. Actor Bruce Weitz is 79. Former Sen. Christopher Dodd (D-Conn.) is 78. Singer Bruce Cockburn is 77. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is 75. Singer-actor Dee Dee Bridgewater is 72. Actor Richard Schiff is 67. Singer Siouxsie Sioux (The Creatures, Siouxsie and the Banshees) is 65. Rock singer-musician Neil Finn (The Finn Brothers) is 64. Actor Peri Gilpin is 61. Actor Cathy Silvers is 61. Comedian Adam Carolla is 58. Actor Todd Bridges is 57. Rock musician Sean Kinney (Alice In Chains) is 56. Actor Dondre Whitfield is 53. Actor Paul Bettany is 51. Rock singer-musician Brian Desveaux (Nine Days) is 51. Country singer Jace Everett is 50. Actor Jack McBrayer is 49. Rapper Andre 3000 (Outkast) is 47. Rapper Jadakiss is 47. TV chef Jamie Oliver is 47. Alt-country singer-songwriter Shane Nicholson is 46. Actor Ben Feldman is 42. Actor Michael Steger is 42. Actor Darin Brooks is 38. Actor-singer Chris Colfer is 32. Actor Ethan Dampf is 28. Actor Desiree Ross (TV: "Greenleaf") is 23. U.S. Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast Jade Carey is 22.

