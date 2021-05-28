Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, May 28

Today’s Birthday (05/28/21). Studies open new worlds this year. Organize regular disciplined routines to strengthen foundations for excellence. Resolve springtime challenges with your partner before surging power and confidence inspires your summer. Process winter transitions before passionate collaboration sparks anew. Explore, investigate and learn to grow.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can pass a professional test or challenge. Prepare and launch your pitch. You’re especially persuasive and charming. Listen to intuition. Speak from the heart.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Widen the scope of your exploration. Adapt with surprises or complications. You’re following a fascinating thread and valuable tricks. Make an exciting long-distance connection.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss future plans and align on basics. Budget for shared commitments and coordinate around unexpected expenses. Grow your family nest egg with love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your partner over shared interests. Everything seems possible. Brainstorm to determine the best course to advance. Creative collaboration yields satisfying results.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Adapt practices and routines to unexpected conditions. Balance work with pleasure. Exercise grows energy, strength and endurance. Don’t overextend. Eat and rest well.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with someone special. Creativity abounds. Connect with talented players and enjoy your favorite games. Talk with interesting people. Romance sparks in conversation.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic improvements keep family systems flowing. Apply your creativity to solve problems with space, color, form and function. Fill your home with love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever. You can solve a puzzle. Communication is key. Put your love into words. Express your creativity and passion. Share your unique view.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Business is picking up. Profits rise with dedication and focus. Put in extra preparation. You can find the necessary resources. Put the puzzle pieces together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Choose optimism. It’s more fun. Others may not choose the same; judge not. Indulge in personal interests and passions. Wear your confidence like a comfortable jacket.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Your muses could surprise you. Retreat to a quiet space to listen. Creative impulses generate delightful results. Consider dreams, visions and inspiring possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can accomplish the goals you’ve set. Take advantage of your wonderful social network. Avoid risk or traffic. Connect for common cause. Collaborate.
Notable birthdays: Actor Carroll Baker is 90. Producer-director Irwin Winkler is 90. Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West is 83. Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani is 77. Singer Gladys Knight is 77. Singer Billy Vera is 77. Singer John Fogerty (Creedance Clearwater Revival) is 76. Country musician Jerry Douglas is 65. Actor Louis Mustillo is 63. Former governor and U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., is 61. Actor Brandon Cruz (TV: “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father”) is 59. Country singer Phil Vassar is 57. Actor Christa Miller is 57. Singer-musician Chris Ballew (Presidents of the USA) is 56. Rapper Chubb Rock is 53. Singer Kylie Minogue is 53 Actor Justin Kirk is 52. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is 50.