Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, May 6

Today’s Birthday (05/06/22). Teamwork wins this year. Professional growth requires determination, discipline and consistency. Spring brings personal discovery and awakening, usefully supporting you and your partner to navigate summer changes. Level up your relationship this autumn, and rely on each other with winter personal changes. Build together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Domestic improvements provide lasting value. Realize dreamy results with elbow grease, paint and textiles. Advance family plans. Have fun together in your renewed place.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially creative and intuitive. Write, sketch and outline. Edit, illustrate and polish the presentation. Determine how you’d like things to go. Prepare your message.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Grab a lucrative opportunity and run with it. Push now for a sweet bonus. Spend only what you need. Simplify to maximize savings.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Use your talents and charms to advance a personal project. Take advantage of favorable conditions. Keep your objective in mind. Provide a positive influence.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take private time to think and plan. Postpone public conversations to review and assess what’s needed ahead. Walk outside. Consider options. Plot your course.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Support your team for common gain. You can win short-term objectives with a push now. Community connection feeds your heart. Dreamy results are within reach.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of favorable conditions to propel a professional project to the next level. Action gets results. Focus on the job at hand.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Dream big. Imagine an educational adventure and research realities on the ground. Opportunities hide under the wings of change. Advance your investigation. Explore possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to take advantage of lucrative conditions. Buy, sell and barter. Put together deals and sign contracts. You’re building for the future, step by step.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Support each other and get farther. Coordinate actions to save time and effort. You’re a powerful team. Advance your shared objectives. Deepen your connection.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Exercise energizes you. Put your heart into your work. Steady practices build high performance levels. Connect with nature and grow. Physical action gets satisfying results.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Have fun. Children make the best teachers. Enjoy family connections. Savor simple pleasures with people you love. Grab romantic opportunities when they appear.

Notable birthdays: Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays is 91. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., is 88. Rock singer Bob Seger is 77. Singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore is 77. Gospel singer-comedian Lulu Roman is 76. Actor Alan Dale is 75. Actor Ben Masters is 75. Actor Richard Cox is 74. Actor Gregg Henry is 70. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is 69. TV personality Tom Bergeron is 67. Actor Roma Downey is 62. Rock singer John Flansburgh (They Might Be Giants) is 62. Actor Julianne Phillips is 62. Actor-director George Clooney is 61. Actor Clay O’Brien is 61. Rock singer-musician Tony Scalzo (Fastball) is 58. Actor Leslie Hope is 57. Actor Geneva Carr (TV: “Bull”) is 56. Rock musician Mark Bryan (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 55. Rock musician Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters) is 51. Actor Stacey Oristano is 43.

