Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, May 7

Today’s Birthday (05/07/21). Your professional status and influence grow this year. Disciplined, consistent work behind the scenes pays off. Switch courses with shared finances this spring before summer’s personal income rise. Sidestepping self-doubt next winter motivates a collaborative effort to new profits. Savor the applause.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You know what you want. You may not know how to get there. Don’t get pushy. Share ideas, resources and solutions. Creativity flowers naturally.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Keep a low profile. Impulsive actions can backfire. Emotion beats logic. You can solve a puzzle. Don’t get rushed. Review and revise plans carefully.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Teamwork resolves a challenge. Coordinate actions carefully to navigate an obstacle. Slow to avoid accidents. Discuss plans and strategies. Determine roles and responsibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Careful, thorough efforts can advance. Professional barriers abound. Take extra precautions. Keep priorities practical. Your willingness to compromise allows greater flexibility and options.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Explore the possibilities. Many roads seem blocked. Avoid risk, expense or hassle. Investigate ideas. Stay gracious even when others are not. Revise plans. Study options.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Contribute and grow a joint endeavor. Look before leaping, especially with shared money. Minimize financial risk. Arguments could spark. Stick to practical priorities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Extra patience with your partner pays off today. Tempers could be short, temporarily. Avoid provoking an upset. Release resentments. Listen more than speaking.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Physical efforts could seem limited. Don’t push into a brick wall. Wait for better conditions. Prioritize health. Sometimes the best action is inaction.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work could interfere with fun or romance. Stay in communication and stay flexible. Don’t get pushy or impatient. Your positive attitude is contagious.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Make domestic repairs and upgrades. Keep your cool, especially when others don’t. Provide comfort and support. Share simple pleasures like laughter.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Get intimately involved in an intellectual project. Study and note your discoveries. Wait for better conditions to publish or launch creative works. Connect for the inside story.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep generating positive cash flow. A barrier blocks the road; wait for better conditions to advance. Generosity looks good on you. Wear it without fanfare.
Notable birthdays: R&B singer Thelma Houston is 78. Actor Robin Strasser is 76. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff is 75. Rock musician Bill Kreutzmann (Grateful Dead) is 75. Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is 74. Rock musician Prairie Prince is 71. Movie writer-director Amy Heckerling is 69. Actor Michael E. Knight is 62. Rock musician Phil Campbell (Motorhead) is 60. Rock singer-musician Chris O’Connor (Primitive Radio Gods) is 56. Actor Traci Lords is 53. Actor Morocco Omari is 51. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 50. Actor Breckin Meyer is 47. Rock musician Matt Helders (Arctic Monkeys) is 35. Actor-comedian Aidy Bryant is 34. Actor Taylor Abrahamse is 30. Actor Alexander Ludwig is 29. Actor Dylan Gelula is 27.